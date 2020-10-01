MURRAY — While the number may have been lower than the 20-plus cases reported earlier this week, Calloway County still experienced more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday than local officials would like to see.
In its daily report that it released Wednesday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department said that the county had 13 residents tested positive for the coronavirus. This came two days after the health department reported the county’s highest number of cases in one day during the global pandemic, 21.
For the week, the health department has reported a total of 44 cases of the virus. This comes after 46 cases were reported all of last week. Wednesday’s report also revealed that the county had eclipsed the 600 mark for total cases during the pandemic as its total number now stands at 612.
Wednesday’s report showed that Calloway County has 79 active cases of the virus with four of those patients requiring hospitalization. Nine Calloway County patients have died as a result of the virus. There have been 524 patients who have recovered from the virus.
The health department said that additional details will not be provided in order to respect the privacy of the patients and their families.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of the COVID-19 testing for the county, the health department said that it will periodically provide the hospital’s latest calculated positivity rate. That latest calculation was 5.19% as of last Thursday, Sept. 24.
Calloway’s surge is coinciding with a strong surge of cases occurring throughout Kentucky. Last week, the commonwealth reported its highest number of cases during a single week since the pandemic began, about 5,000 cases, and health officials have said that similar numbers seem possible for this week.
Anyone who has questions about the virus or is needing additional help is asked to go online at kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The latest information on the virus is also available on the department’s Facebook page.
