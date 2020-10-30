MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, taking the total for the pandemic to 1,018.
The health department said 150 of the cases are active, with five patients requiring hospitalization. So far, 857 patients have recovered from the coronavirus, while 11 have died. All patients reported are residents of the county and no further information is being provided in order to protect their privacy.
The latest calculated positivity from Murray-Calloway County Hospital is 8.04%, as of Monday.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.
