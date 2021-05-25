MURRAY — As of Monday, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of two new cases of COVID-19 (two cases for Saturday and no 0 cases for Sunday and Monday).
The case count is at 3,511 with 3452 recovered, 10 isolated at home, none hospitalized and 49 deaths.
Check the department’s Facebook page for cumulative COVID statistics. For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of May 14, Calloway’s positivity rate is .89%.
Anyone who wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound/has mobility issues can phone the department at 270-753-3381 to schedule a home visit. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community. Contact the local medical providers, pharmacies and the department to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.