MURRAY — As of Tuesday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This took the total number of confirmed cases during the pandemic in the county to 2,723, the department said in a news release.
As of Tuesday, the department said that there were 231 active cases of the coronavirus in the county. Nine of these patients were requiring treatment for the virus in hospitals, but the severity of their cases were not known.
The department said that 2,453 Calloway residents have now recovered from the virus. There have been 39 deaths to Calloway patients attributed to the disease during the pandemic.
All patients included in this report are residents of Calloway County, the department said in the release. Additional details about the patients will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the community, the department is periodically reporting MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. That latest calculated positivity rate reported is 14.97%, as of Jan. 2.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to run rampant throughout the rest of Kentucky. On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,053 new cases throughout the commonwealth, which he said was the fourth-highest number during the pandemic during a Tuesday report. In addition, Beshear reported 22 deaths on Tuesday, raising that number to 2,944.
““This is the fourth-highest Tuesday, it’s higher than the last couple weeks, so we’re trying to determine where these numbers are going,” said the governor from Frankfort. “We are sure that this is a surge caused by gatherings through the holidays, but there is a chance from what we are seeing in the data that while people gathered during the holidays, maybe now they’ve changed their behavior back to be being very careful. If that’s the case, hopefully we’ll see a leveling off, but only the data over the next week is going to let us know.”
Kentucky’s positivity rate Tuesday as 12.23%, with 1.733 patients in hospitals. The state’s case incidence map Tuesday showed every county in the so-called “Red Zone” except one, Hickman. The Red Zone indicates counties that have reached an incidence rate of 25 cases or higher per 100,000 people. Hickman was at 22.8 and was the only county appearing as “accelerated,” which is represented by an orange color. Red indicates “critical.”
Calloway’s incidence rate Tuesday was 78, which was third-highest in the Purchase Region. Neighboring Graves (106.2) and Marshall (82.7), were higher.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provide or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The latest information is also available on the department’s Facebook page
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
