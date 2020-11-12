MURRAY —The Calloway County Health Department reported 24 additional new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, sending the total number of cases for the pandemic above the 1,200 mark.
In a news release, the health department said that all of the new cases involve Calloway County residents and other details about the patients were not being provided in order to respect their privacy.
The total number now stands at 1,219, with 1,072 patients having recovered from the coronavirus. Of those cases, 133 are active with six requiring treatment in hospitals.
So far, 14 residents of Calloway County have died as a result of the virus, the latest of which was reported on Tuesday.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of the COVID testing in the community and the health department periodically reports MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate was 9.98% as of Thursday.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The latest information is also available on the health department’s Facebook page.
