MURRAY — As of Saturday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of one new confirmed case on Friday and two new confirmed cases on Saturday of COVID-19. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The case count is now at 3,373 with 3,268 recovered, 56 isolated at home, one hospitalized and 48 deaths.
Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy.
Regional Vaccination Site update
The Calloway County Health Department’s next Regional Vaccination Site will be Wednesday at Murray State University’s CFSB Center.
“We will be scheduling appointments for the Regional Vaccination Site directly from our Calloway County Health Department’s sign up list of individuals in our over 70 community and others in Phase 1B and 1C, per the state vaccination guidelines,” the health department said in a news release. “Please note that you must have a previously confirmed, scheduled appointment in order to be vaccinated at the Regional Vaccination Site. These appointments will be made via a telephone call.”
There will be future Regional Vaccination Site dates and appointments scheduled soon. Therefore, continue to sign up for the vaccine via the Calloway County Health Department’s website: www.callowayhealth.org.
