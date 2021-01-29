MURRAY — As of Thursday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In a news release, the health department said that the total number of confirmed cases is now at 3,159, with 2,893 recovered, 212 isolated at home, nine hospitalized, and 45 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the community, the health department said that will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 16.02% as of last Thursday.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider, or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The health department’s Facebook page also has the latest information.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
