MURRAY — As of Wednesday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of four new cases of COVID-19.
The health department said that the patients are residents of Calloway County.
The case count now stands at 3,442 in the county during the pandemic with 3,376 recovered and 18 isolated at home. There were no Calloway patients hospitalized Wednesday because of the coronavirus.
So far, there have been 48 deaths to Calloway residents that have been attributed to the virus, the health department said. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy.
Due to the latest information on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, there has been a temporary hold on the administration of this vaccine. The health department primarily has administered the Moderna vaccine. However, a few doses of J&J were given in the county. Since it has been at least three weeks from the last J&J vaccine administration, those who received J&J COVID-19 vaccine are out of the time period where complications from the vaccine can occur.
Patients who have received the J&J vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination, should contact their health care provider or visit the nearest emergency department immediately. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0413-JJ-vaccine.html.
Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in the community, the health department is periodically reporting MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 2.30% as of last Thursday.
There is a new process for scheduling for the CFSB Regional Vaccination Site. Go to www.murraykyvaccine.org and schedule an appointment. Patients who have signed up online previously on the health department’s website and have not received a vaccination will need to go to the new link and book an appointment. Anyone with questions about the new scheduling process or who does not have internet access, can call 270-762-1197.
•••
The Murray Regional Vaccination Clinic is administering vaccines to the community by scheduling online appointments for first doses today and Friday.
Appointments are available for prime doses (first doses) at the Murray Regional Vaccination Site located at the CFSBCenter on the campus of Murray State University:
Vaccines will be administered from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday.
Appointments are currently available for those 18 years of age and older.
Visit http://www.MurrayKYvaccine.org to schedule. Make sure to select “April 15th” or “April 16th” to see available appointments.
Also, for anyone who is homebound, contact the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The health department is receiving a small weekly allocation of vaccine to administer to those who are homebound, do not have internet access or who are otherwise vulnerable.
