MURRAY — As of Monday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of four new cases of COVID-19.
There was one case reported on Saturday, none on Sunday and three on Monday. The health department said that the patients are residents of Calloway County.
The case count is now at 3,435 with 3,371 recovered and 15 isolated at home. There were no patients being treated in hospitals Monday. So far, there have been 49 deaths in the county attributed to the coronavirus.
Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in our county, the health department will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 2.30% as of Thursday.
There is a new process for scheduling for the CFSB Regional Vaccination Site. Go to www.murraykyvaccine.org and schedule an appointment. Anyone who has signed up online previously on the health department’s website and has not received an vaccination will need to go to the new link and book an appointment.
Anyone with questions about the new scheduling process or who does not have internet access is asked to call 270-762-1197.
