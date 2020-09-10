MURRAY — As of Wednesday afternoon. the Calloway County Health Department was reporting five new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The health department said the patients were all residents of Calloway County. This takes the total number of cases of the coronavirus during the pandemic to 446, with 34 of those cases being active. Of those, only one required a patient to be hospitalized.
The health department said no additional details will be provided in order to respect the patients’ privacy. As of Wednesday, 403 Calloway patients have now recovered from the virus.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the health department at 270-753-3381. Additional information is available on the department’s Facebook page.
