MURRAY — The new week appears to be starting better for Calloway County in regard to COVID-19 cases than in past weeks.
On Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department reported five new cases of the coronavirus for Calloway County residents. This was after four cases were reported on Monday.
This marks the first time in several weeks that the county has had consecutive days of five cases or fewer being reported. However, this is also with a wait-and-see attitude for local officials. After all, last Tuesday, Aug. 18, there were no cases reported and that was followed by an explosion of cases being reported, starting with nine cases last Wednesday, Aug. 19, then spiking at 19 cases on Saturday, which is the highest number reported in a single day so far during the pandemic.
Local officials are sure to be watching the next few days’ numbers very carefully.
Tuesday’s new cases sent the county’s total number for the pandemic to 371. This continues a surge that began at the end of May when the county had reported less than 50 cases.
Tuesday, the health department said that 69 of the cases were active, with four of the patients requiring treatment in hospitals. There are 296 patients that have now fully recovered from the virus.
So far, six patients who were Calloway County residents have died because of the virus. No additional details will be provided by the health department in order to respect the privacy of the patients.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, the health department said it would periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. However, per MCCH, the health department said that this positivity rate is based on their total testing, which can include residents of other counties.
MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 7.51% as of Thursday.
Last week, Calloway County was placed in what is known as the Red Zone by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. This means an area has experienced more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people during a week.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call a medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Other information is available on the health department’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.