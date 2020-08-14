MURRAY — Calloway County’s case numbers when it comes to COVID-19 have been more manageable this week after the Calloway County Health Department was reporting numbers in the high teens last week.
However, the numbers are still considerable and, after a drop to two cases on Tuesday, the amount of cases was up again on Wednesday and Thursday with eight cases being reported each of those days. That leaves the county at 265 total cases of the coronavirus during the pandemic with 49 of those cases being active on Thursday.
The health department reported that 45 of the active cases are for patients who are isolated at home, while four were hospitalized. That is the same amount of hospitalizations as was reported on Wednesday. The highest number of hospitalized cases in a single day has been five.
The health department said additional details will not be provided in order to respect the patients’ privacy.
So far, five Calloway County residents have died from the virus.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Additional information is also available on the health department’s Facebook page.
