MURRAY — As of Sunday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus. The patients are residents of Calloway County.
The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 483, with 425 cases recovered, 46 isolated at home, three hospitalized and nine deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, the health department will periodically report its latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 4.35% as of Thursday.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or call the health department at 270-753-3381.
