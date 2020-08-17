MURRAY – The official count for COVID-19 cases in Calloway County did not change Sunday, but at least seven more cases are expected to be announced today.
After 13 cases were announced Friday and five more followed on Saturday, the Calloway County Health Department did not report any new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the public on Sunday. However, Stephanie Hays, the department’s finance administrator, said Sunday evening that the department had been notified of seven new cases, but they did not have information yet to report them as part of the official case count. Each news release from the health department reports the number of total cases, recovered patients, isolated patients, hospitalizations and deaths.
“Cases for Sunday and Monday will be reported in the next release,” Hays said.
The department said on Saturday that the number of confirmed cases in Calloway County is now at 283, with 224 cases fully recovered, 49 isolated at home, five hospitalized and five deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
“Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate,” the department said in a news release. “However, per MCCH, this positivity rate is based on their total testing, which can include residents of other counties. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 6.69% as of 8/11/20.”
If you have questions or need additional help, go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The health department’s Facebook page also contains information.
