MURRAY — After about three weeks of COVID-19 cases registering one or two, sometimes zero, in Calloway County, the coronavirus has shown signs of resilience in more recent days.
In its daily reports Saturday and again Sunday, the Calloway County Health Department said that cases have climbed back into double digits. On Saturday, the department reported 15 cases of the virus and that number only dropped by one on Sunday to 14.
On Sunday, the health department said that the number of active cases was also higher than it has been lately with 40 patients isolated at home and one requiring treatment in a hospital.
As of now, there have been 3,350 total cases during the pandemic with 3,261 patients having recovered. The health department also reported that Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s latest calculated positivity rate was 3.74% on Thursday.
•••
The health department’s next Regional Vaccination Site will be Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Murray State University’s CFSB Center.
“We will be scheduling appointments for the March 3 Regional Vaccination Site directly from our Calloway County Health Department’s sign up list of individuals both in our over 70 community and others in Phase 1B, as well as some in Phase 1C, per the state vaccination guidelines. Please note that you must have a previously confirmed, scheduled appointment in order to be vaccinated at the Regional Vaccination Site,” the health department said.
There will be future Regional Vaccination Site dates and appointments scheduled soon. Patients are asked to continue to sign up via the Calloway County Health Department’s website: www.callowayhealth.org.
Patients also are urged to continue to monitor the Calloway County Health Department website and the Murray State University website (https://www.murraystate.edu/vaccine/) for any additional updates and news.
