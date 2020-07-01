The Calloway County Health Department announcedtwonewconfirmed casesof The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 79.
The patientsareresidentsof Calloway County. Of the 79 cases, there are now 66cases fully recovered,10 isolated at home, two hospitalized and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, the health department encourages you to call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
