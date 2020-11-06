MURRAY — As of Thursday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The patients are residents of Calloway County, the health department said. Additional details will not be provided for privacy reasons.
The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,119, with 960 cases recovered, 138 isolated at home, eight hospitalized and 13 deaths.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The health department’s Facebook page has the latest information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.