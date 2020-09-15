MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Monday it had received notification of three new confirmed case of coronavirus. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 486, with 430 cases recovered, 44 isolated at home,three hospitalized, and nine deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, the health department is periodically reporting their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 4.35% as of Sept. 10.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
