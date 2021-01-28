MURRAY – With two cases now confirmed in Kentucky, local health care leaders say they are concerned about a new strain of COVID-19 that is more contagious than the currently dominant strain, but their hope is that it will be controlled as more people become vaccinated in the months ahead.
Gov. Andy Beshear said during his Tuesday press briefing that two cases of the COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Kentucky. However, he also expressed optimism about controlling the spread of the virus after taking a call that day with President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 team. He said he was told the federal government would be increasing each state’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines by 17%.
“That is a great start,” Beshear said. “The other thing they are doing is guaranteeing a minimum supply for three straight weeks. One of the tough things we’ve been dealing with is only knowing on a Tuesday what we would have the next week and not knowing what we would have in the weeks after.”
NPR reported that in addition to the UK strain – which has been dubbed B.1.1.7 – there are two other variant strains with similar mutations circulating that originated in Brazil (P.1) and South Africa (501.V2). The report said that on Monday, Minnesota officials detected a person infected with the variant from Brazil, which was the first known case of this variant in the U.S.
“With most viruses, variants can and will eventually occur,” said Kim Paschall, interim director of public health for the Calloway County Health Department. “What concerns me is that the new coronavirus variants appear to spread more quickly and easier, which means more people will get sick with potential fatal outcomes. Another concern is that we don’t have everyone vaccinated yet.
“According to the current research, both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the new emerging coronavirus strains. The CCHD and our local community health care providers have the capability to provide large numbers of vaccine once the supply is made available to us and we are hopeful there will be an increase in availability in the upcoming weeks.
“Until everyone has been vaccinated, it is now more important than ever that we remain vigilant in fighting the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses. Avoid crowds, wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, stay home if exposed or if you are sick, practice social distancing, wear a mask and get the vaccine when available.”
Jerry Penner, CEO of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, said he is keeping a close eye on how the COVID-19 strain from the UK has been spreading, especially in Kentucky.
“The UK variant is the predominant variant right now, and it is definitely very aggressive,” Penner said. “It reproduces extremely fast, and in the technical (sense), it has an R number that they assess to it, which basically means its reproduction number, and (virologists) estimate right now that it’s between 1.4 and 1.7, I believe. You need that number at 1 or below if you’re going to be able to stop anything, so it’s a very aggressive strain.
“The good news is that the Moderna vaccine has already been tested against it, and it is effective. That is positive because I know most of our community has been getting the Moderna vaccine, from what I understand. I know that’s what our teachers got, and that’s what we got here at the hospital. So that’s a positive for us, and I know manufacturers will be adjusting on the fly to make sure they try to cover this particular variant. There are two other variants coming from other countries and they’re more problematic, but they’re nowhere on our continent at this point in time.
Penner said ramping up vaccinations is the best hope of stopping the variants in their tracks before the virus has a chance to mutate many more times.
“These things can evolve just like a cold or the flu, which can run from H1N1 to Flu A to Flu B,” Penner said. “That’s the scary thing about viruses. When you’re talking about the billions upon billions of reproductions these things can have once they develop a variant, we’ve got to come up with ways to fight it. I’m sure it will find its way to Calloway at some point in time, but it sounds like we’re pretty well prepared with the vaccine. I think the best thing we can do is to roll that vaccine out faster and faster and faster. I know the state is doing the best job they can based on the supply they have, so we’ll just have to watch it and see when it enters our area.”
Dr. Bob Hughes, co-founder of Village Medical Primary Care, is the creator and administrator of the Coronavirus Calloway County Facebook page, which he has been using to keep the public informed about the risks of the virus and best ways to prevent its spread.
“There’s no evidence that (the UK variant) is in Calloway, but that doesn’t mean it’s not here,” Hughes said. “There were two cases confirmed in Kentucky just Tuesday, and it’s probably just a matter of time before it comes here because it tends to move across the country. It comes in through a portal in another country and then it just spreads from there.”
Even if the new strain is not more deadly than the COVID-19 strain that has been dominant up to this point, Hughes said it is likely that it would lead to more deaths and more positive case because of how much more easily it is transmitted. With that in mind, Hughes reiterated that people must make an even greater effort to follow the health and safety guidelines that have been recommended for many months.
“There is some talk about whether people should double-mask,” Hughes said. “It does reduce your risk, but for some people, that’s a little hard to do because you’re restricting airflow through two masks versus one mask. That’s not a hard-set recommendation by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or other experts, but it would reduce your risk if you could wear two masks.”
Hughes said he is also encouraged that the available vaccines seem to be effective against the new strain.
“It would obviously serve to reason that if we could get more people vaccinated quicker, then you would reduce the time to reach herd immunity, which would reduce the amount of time that the virus itself has to continue to mutate,” he said. “Because the longer the virus is out there, it’s going to undergo mutations over time, so the quicker you can reach herd immunity, that will be fewer variations or mutations you can have.”
Hughes said manufacturers have the ability to tweak vaccines to make them more effective if a strain arises that has more resistance to the vaccines currently available. He said he was also glad that the Biden administration had enacted travel bans on some of the countries where the new strain appears to be coming from.
Although the vaccine rollout has so far been slower than most health professionals would have liked, he was encouraged that – the last time he had checked – about 1.12 million Americans are getting vaccinated each day. He said the federal government’s goal is to get that number up to 1.5 million doses administered per day.
“I think one of the things that’s going to change this dramatically is when you start to see more vaccines come online,” Hughes said. “For instance, once the Johnson & Johnson vaccine comes out and once the AstraZeneca vaccine comes out, then you’ve got four different vaccines. I also read (on Tuesday) that the current administration had put in an order for 200 million more doses of vaccine.
“So I think that with those big numbers coming out, two more vaccines coming online and just such a heavy focus on getting people vaccinated, we could potentially see some light at the end of the tunnel by the end of the summer. And that’s really good. The country’s never faced a challenge to vaccinate this many people so quickly, but if we could get through the end of the summer and have, say, 200 million people vaccinated, that’s probably getting close to the number that you can vaccinate. That’s because there’s so far no studies for studies of people less than 16 years old.
“Two hundred million is a significant number of the population, so we’re going to end up having a lot of people vaccinated by the end of the summer, so that’s what going to put an end – or pretty close to an end – to the pandemic. There will still be isolated cases that will pop up from different places, but it’s not going to be this mass number of people infected and its associated casualties. And I’ve never seen a vaccine this effective – not in my lifetime.”
According to the CDC, based on evidence from clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected, and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 95% effective.
