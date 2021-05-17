MURRAY – Local health care leaders say it is a positive development that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated individuals can remove their face masks in most situations, and they hope the new guidance will keep pushing vaccination numbers higher.
Last Thursday, the CDC issued new guidance that relaxes indoor mask-wearing recommendations for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most venues, Kentucky Today reported. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced later that afternoon that he would be updating the state’s mask mandate to reflect that change. There are some exceptions to the lifting of the mask mandate, however. The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, long term care facilities like nursing homes, prisons and homeless shelters.
In addition to that big change, Beshear announced on Wednesday that state vaccination sites can administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Kentuckians age 12 to 15. The governor’s announcement was made on the heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) emergency use authorization, which supports use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine among those 12 years of age and older, and subsequent approval for the usage among younger Americans from the CDC.
Kim Paschall, interim director of public health for the Calloway County Health Department, said she is excited that Kentucky and the community are at the point where “we can start easing up on some of the restrictions.”
“People who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask in most settings,” Paschall said. “There will continue to be certain instances where masks may be required such as public transportation, correctional facilities, hospitals, medical offices and long term care facilities. Businesses and work places also still have the right to implement their own mask guidelines, but they will be responsible for enforcing those guidelines. The CDC recommends anyone who is immune-compromised to continue wearing a mask when in public.”
She added, “It is certainly an incentive for those who haven’t been vaccinated to (get vaccinated and) be able to go out without a mask. However, validating that someone is fully vaccinated will not be possible.”
Paschall acknowledged that some people might lie about getting the vaccine so they can remove their masks, but she thought “for the most part people want to do the right thing in protecting themselves and others.”
Regarding the expanded Pfizer vaccine eligibility for 12-15-year-olds, Paschall said, “Currently we do not have Pfizer on hand in Calloway County, but Wild Health is operating a clinic in the Kentucky Oaks Mall where they are taking appointments until at least July. It is our plan to get Pfizer vaccine on hand and work with our local schools to get children vaccinated over the summer.”
Jerry Penner, CEO of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, said that although people will still be required to wear masks in health care facilities, he thinks the new CDC guidance is still a good change.
“The recommendation (on masks) really doesn’t apply to the hospital; we’re still going to be masked up,” Penner said. “But it’s a very positive move. I know it will be a great boost for the community to feel comfortable not wearing masks.”
Regarding the eligibility for 12-15-year-olds, Penner said, “Of course, we’re trying to get to 70% vaccinations across the board, so in the next couple of months, maybe we can reach that 70% and have people feel more comfortable (that they won’t catch the virus). Of course, getting the children involved will help allow us to maintain our schools being open, so I think it’s positive all the way around.”
Dr. Bob Hughes, founder of Village Medical Primary Care and chief medical officer for Murray State University’s Student Health Services, said he thinks the timing for the new CDC guidance on masks is appropriate and timely.
“I think it’s a good thing they’re doing that now because you’re starting to see a significant decline in cases across the country,” Hughes said.
Hughes said that although Kentucky has not reached the goal Gov. Andy Beshear set of getting 2.5 million residents vaccinated, the number is around 1.9 million right now. Beshear said 53% of adult Kentuckians are now protected, including 80% of adults over 65. Even though he would like to see the state reach 2.5 million, Hughes said he thought the statewide numbers were still encouraging and he hoped the new CDC guidelines would encourage more people to get the vaccine if they were ambivalent about it before.
“There’s plenty of vaccine right now to vaccinate everyone in the state,” Hughes said. “There are some people who were probably not going to get it until they see that they are able to do more things like not wearing masks once they do get it.”
Hughes added that even if people are not required to have a vaccine to work or enter public spaces, some restrictions will probably still be connected to vaccinations, such as traveling to other countries. On a related note, he said vaccination rates among members of the military could be viewed as a national defense issue because there is the possibility that different military branches could have to segregate vaccinated troops from non-vaccinated troops while overseas, which is certainly not ideal.
Hughes also said he was happy to see vaccinations open up for Americans aged 12-15 because not only will it increase the percentage of the population that has gotten the shot, but none of the people in that age rage that participated in clinical trials contracted the virus. And although no vaccine is 100% effective, Hughes said people should remember that if you do catch COVID-19 after you are fully vaccinated, the symptoms should be much more mild than they otherwise would be, and you are virtually guaranteed to not die from it.
Hughes said the 12-15 age range is also important because it gives us the best chance to give young people a normal middle and high school, and later college, experience. He said this is obviously a huge benefit, both socially and educationally.
Hughes noted that many people were very focused on getting school-affiliated sports back up and running again last fall, but the pandemic made game schedules unpredictable because of how often games had to be canceled on short notice because someone on either team tested positive for the coronavirus. He said anyone passionate about extracurricular sports should be encouraging athletes to get vaccinated.
“If your entire team is vaccinated, even if your players are exposed to someone on another team who has COVID, you can keep practicing and you won’t have to go into quarantine for two weeks,” he said.
In addition to Beshear saying last Thursday that the state’s mask mandate would adapt to the new CDC guidelines, he held a virtual press conference on Friday announcing that he would be lifting all capacity restrictions on businesses and other venues on June 11. He had previously announced earlier in the week that capacities would be raised from 60% to 75% on May 28 for those under 1,000 people, but he said he was also expanding that to events with over 1,000.
According to Kentucky Today, Beshear said the reason he was not lifting all restrictions immediately was so people would have enough time to become fully vaccinated before June 11.
“One month gives our 12 to 15-year-olds the necessary time to get vaccinated,” Beshear said. “Remember, the very first opportunity for them to get vaccinated in Kentucky was Thursday. One month also gives notice and time to everyone else who has not received their ‘shot of hope.’”
He added, “A return to full capacity could raise the risk of exposure to those not vaccinated. But the solution is to get your vaccine. We have lost more than 6,600 Kentuckians to COVID. We shouldn’t and we don’t have to lose any more.”
