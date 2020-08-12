MURRAY — An item that has managed to become quite popular in Murray-Calloway County circles the past several years is the Hickory Woods Calendar that is produced by the staff and residents of the Hickory Woods Senior Living Community, as well as the talents of local photographer Ken Andrus.
However. like so many activities that are synonymous to the Murray-Calloway landscape, the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening to dash this project too.
“We’re absolutely sick about it,” said Hickory Woods Executive Director Annita Peeler Tuesday as she and her brain trust on the project — consisting mainly of Activity Director Jenise Howard, Executive Assistant Linda Orten and Assistant Activity Director Mitzi Parrish-Sebben — continued to mull their next move. No photo shoots for the project have been performed so far this year.
“The first time I really talked to Ken about it (about three months ago), we figured we might be able to do this, and he told me that even if we went into August, we’d still be OK and have a chance to do this. Well, if you look at the calendar, we’re in August and we’re not sure what we’re going to do.”
The obvious complication to this is how cases of the coronavirus have blossomed since late May. On May 28, the Calloway County Health Department was reporting 47 total cases during the pandemic with 43 of those having fully recovered and only three cases were active with all of those at home in isolation. No cases were for patients that were in hospitals,
Since then, it has been a different story. Tuesday’s latest figures from the health department showed that the county now has 249 total cases with 44 of those being active. Five of those patients are hospitalized and that matches the highest number in that category in a single day.
“We’re scared to do anything,” Peeler said. “We want to do it, absolutely. The problem is if we were to have one of the residents (contract the virus), we would feel so responsible.”
Peeler said that, up until now, she has not asked for advice on this matter from an official with the Kentucky Department of Public Health with whom she has come to know since the pandemic began forcing such facilities to alter their everyday activities in an attempt to guard against the virus. That is because the facility has had to tend to so many other matters, such as social distancing, limiting, then restricting visitation (currently, Hickory Woods is allowing only social-distanced visits on its front porch), as well as the everyday needs of the residents.
“She (from the KY Dept. of Public Health) ends every e-mail with ‘if you have any questions about anything, go ahead and contact me.’ she said, acknowledging that while something like the calendar may not rank as one of the most important items of these times, it is still the subject of questions from several residents who have participated in the past.
“Some of them are asking, ‘Are we going to do it?’ We can’t give them an answer. And it’s been so tough. (Resident) Eugene Waggoner talked with me the other day about it and he said, ‘I sure hope so,’ when it came to us doing the calendar or not. If we do it, we do know that we have to keep the number of people down. I’d say we would not be able to have more than two residents in a single picture (some images have had as many as six).”
This would be the 14th year for the calendar. It features the work of Andrus, longtime photographer at Oakwood Studio, who takes the ideas of Peeler and her staff and puts them into images. Sometimes, the photo shoots are at Hickory Woods with others having been on location at sites throughout Murray, Calloway County and the region. The staff creates a theme around which the images revolve.
The calendar is revealed at the annual Thanksgiving dinner Hickory Woods hosts, which attracts a crowd of as many as 200 people, most of whom are family members of the residents. Peeler is already resigned to that event, more than likely, not happening this year.
“Right now (because of state guidelines), we can’t have more than 10 people in the same area at any given time. We can’t have 200 people out here for something,” she said. “I just feel so bad for our residents and the families right now who aren’t able to see each other.”
