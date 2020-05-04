Author’s note: This is the first part in a three-part series about how the Jackson Purchase reacted to the Spanish influenza outbreak of 1918.
MURRAY – The closest point of comparison in world history to the current COVID-19 pandemic is the 1918 Spanish influenza outbreak. In the last six weeks or so, many have turned to history to learn how society reacted to the pandemic at the time and see how it compares to our current situation.
There are many parallels between the novel coronavirus and the Spanish flu, and even though there is still no vaccine or prescribed medical treatment for COVID-19, people can possibly comfort themselves with the knowledge that medicine and scientific study of infectious disease has advanced a great deal in the last century. They may also take comfort in the fact that mass gatherings were canceled as soon as leaders across the U.S. began to realize in early March how serious a threat COVID-19 was. In contrast, the Spanish flu spread quickly in the Jackson Purchase because of parades that drew thousands of onlookers.
Retired Murray State University history professor Bill Mulligan – a Murray resident and president of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society – provided the Murray Ledger & Times with an article on the regional impact of the Spanish flu published in October 1991 in the Filson Club History Quarterly. The title of the article, written by Gregory K. Culver, is “The Impact of the 1918 Spanish Influenza Epidemic on the Jackson Purchase.”
Culver wrote that the Spanish influenza epidemic of 1918 – which broke out near the end of World War I – was unique in this nation because, “unlike previous epidemics, it raged through every state.”
“This study concerns the influenza epidemic in the state of Kentucky and, more specifically, in the Jackson Purchase, a region named after Andrew Jackson who helped buy the land from the Chickasaw Indians in 1818,” Culver wrote. “A century later, the region comprised the state’s eight western Counties: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken.
“Like most of the United States, Kentucky was swept by a tremendous epidemic of Spanish influenza during the fall and winter of 1918. From the first diagnosed case in late September, the disease rather than the war effort became the greatest challenge to the citizens of Kentucky. Throughout the dramatic three-month scourge, the state’s population endured terrible suffering.”
Culver wrote that in each of the state’s 120 counties, the so-called “Spanish Lady” struck with a violent force, leaving entire communities physically and mentally devastated. Culver cited another Filson Club History Quarterly article – “The Spanish Lady in Kentucky,” (1976) by Nancy Baird – which said the epidemic of influenza arrived in the state like a “wolf in sheep’s clothing,” striking over 300,000 Kentuckians and killing over 13,000, most of whom were in the prime of their lives.
Although Spanish influenza infected over 20% of the U.S. population (estimated at 100 million at the time), “the public remained calm, and there were no riots, lawlessness or flight such as occurred during the plague years of the 14th century,” Culver wrote. “Rather, an amazing degree of confidence prevailed throughout the ordeal. The Spanish influenza epidemic failed to create mass hysteria because of its general appearance and nature.” Influenza had been a common element for many years before 1918, usually occurring during the winter months, according to Edwin O. Jordan’s “Epidemic Influenza: A Survey,” published by the American Medical Association in 1927.
Known to most people as the “grippe,” influenza at first appearance seemed like a mild cold, Culver wrote. This was unlike previous killer epidemics, such as the Black Death – which reappeared often during the Middle Ages – or yellow fever, which both came with extremely visible, unpleasant symptoms.
Although influenza was one of the oldest known diseases in 1918, it was perhaps the least understood, Culver wrote. No disease is more difficult for scientists to learn about because it arrives without warning and spreads so quickly that little time is available to study it while the epidemic is underway, he wrote.
“The exact location of the initial outbreak of the Spanish influenza pandemic, like its direct cause, is impossible to determine,” Culver wrote. “Only by chance, and not by scientific research, was the influenza epidemic named after Spain. In the spring of 1918, it was reported by the European press that this western European nation had been struck overnight by mysterious disease. Although this widespread malady was mild, the sickness spread rapidly across the Iberian Peninsula, striking over one-third of the population (then estimated at 8 million) within a few weeks’ time. Few Spaniards died of the disease, but when King Alfonso XIII became afflicted with the so-called ‘three day fever’ in March 1918, the London Times explained that ‘a strange form of disease of epidemic character has appeared in Madrid; although mild in form, it has the wake of a tornado.’”
It soon became known as Spanish influenza.
“The disease was clearly war-related,” Culver wrote. “As a result of the American involvement in the First World War, a number of army training camps had been hastily constructed across the United States. These overcrowded and poorly sanitized encampments became breeding grounds for epidemic influenza in late 1918.”
“Most of the American and European soldiers who contracted this early phase of the disease suffered only mild complications, including fever, aching and high temperatures,” Culver wrote. “The few who died had flushed faces and purple lips and ears, signs that death was imminent. Army physicians overseas and in the United States were astounded and perplexed at the manner in which the patient declined from good health to a sudden state of collapse in a few hours.”
Culver wrote that one of the hardest hit of all the 30 encampments in the U.S. was Camp Zachary Taylor, located near Louisville. During September 1918, concerned relatives of thousands of sick soldiers flocked to the besieged camp, and they often became infected and transported the disease back to their communities. As a result, epidemic influenza spread like a “great comet,” as reported in the Paducah Evening Sun on Oct. 11, 1918.
“As the influenza spread across Kentucky from east to west, Jackson Purchase residents learned from their newspapers about the nationwide epidemic,” Culver wrote. “Most of them paid particularly close attention to reports received from Camp Taylor and the Great Lakes Naval Training Center, the installations to which local recruits were sent upon entering military service. Long before the first diagnosed case of Spanish influenza was confirmed in Kentucky, state and local officials throughout September issued advisory proclamations anticipating its arrival.” For example, a notice published in the Princeton Twice A Week Leader on Sept. 15, 1918, warned: “All patriotic people who show the symptoms of this disease, should promptly isolate themselves in their homes, for the protection of the public, and in the rooms for the protection of their families.”
“Many citizens in the Purchase (with an estimated population of 160,000 persons in 1918) were startled to read the terse, national bulletins that summed up what little was known about the disease,” Culver wrote. “Many persons living in the Jackson Purchase were led to believe that the epidemic was caused by the spreading of ‘flu germs’ by German agents,” according to a report in the Paducah Evening Sun on Sept. 25, 1918.
“To many people of the Jackson Purchase, therefore, the prevention of the disease was seen primarily as a patriotic duty,” Culver wrote. “Many refused to believe that the epidemic, thought to be isolated in army camps, would ever reach their communities.”
“As the daily newspaper headlines suddenly switched from the war effort in France to the epidemic, citizens begin to pay closer attention to the disease,” Culver wrote. “Families throughout western Kentucky begin receiving dreaded army telegrams sent from Camp Taylor that informed them of a loved one’s death not from military action but from influenza. Soon local papers carried almost daily the names of recruits who had died from the disease.”
The first press report of a local recruit dying from the epidemic appeared in the Mayfield Daily Messenger on Sept. 28, 1918: “Seaman Fred Sherman, of Calloway County, died at Great Lakes, Illinois, Friday night of Spanish influenza. His body is enroute to his home today.”
