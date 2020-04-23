Editor’s note: A story in Wednesday’s Ledger & Times focused on elementary school-aged children, while the following story focuses on high school students.
Although their schedules naturally drift later in the day than those of younger kids, high school principals say it’s just as important to establish a routine for teenagers working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calloway County High School Principal Chris King said his stepson, Ethan Futrell, is a junior, so he understands what parents and students are going through as they work through non-traditional instruction (NTI) while in-person classes are canceled for the rest of the school year.
“I think patience is extremely important,” King said. “I think it’s the first time (students have) had to sit down and work through items and structure on their own. They have the availability of teachers through email and phone calls, but I think a lot of them are learning that persevering through things and taking time to really think about it helps a lot. That’s what I see in my son, and I do agree (with what North Calloway Elementary School Principal Melinda Hendley said in a previous story) about having a designated workspace. They need to have their own area that is theirs, where they know where their stuff is so they’re not having to dig and hunt for it every day.”
King said it is critical for parents to support their children any way they can, and kids of all ages have questions about what will happen next as the pandemic continues.
“A lot of high school students, as well as (other ages) have a lot of questions,” he said. “The high schoolers are probably on a different level with their questions about things, but just being honest with them (is important) and letting them know straight-up what you know and what you don’t know. I think sharing your feelings about your uncertainty about everything that’s going on is extremely important so that they see that it’s OK to feel a certain way.”
King said it is best for teens to decide what hours are best for them to be productive. High school students tend to sleep later than younger kids, and it’s fine for them to sleep later and work later in the evening if they choose, he said. Answer their questions if you can, but advise them to contact their teachers if you don’t have the answers, he said.
King said teens should also be taking advantage of the nice spring weather when they can and not feel pressure to work on their classes in one stretch each day.
“I think the other key to this is making sure to get outside; they need to see some sunshine,” he said. “It’s kind of unusual because at the high school level, they only are required to have one health and P.E. class, but what a great opportunity to take some time every so often and get up and go outside and stretch your legs and do a little work and stuff like that outside, maybe walking as well. I think it’s important that kids take advantage of that time. The freedom they have can be both positive and negative, depending on how they use it.”
Murray High School Principal Tony Jarvis said the values the school tries to instill in its students has proved beneficial while they have had to work more independently than usual from home – namely, knowing the school’s procedures and what is expected of them.
“When we started the process (of NTI), the big thing that I tried to communicate with the teachers was first, we want to continue regular work,” Jarvis said. “One of the things I’ve been big on this year in my first year at Murray was procedure so kids kind of know what to expect. You don’t want to bore them to tears, but you want to set procedures of how things are going to be done. That way, your classroom operation is better. That’s always kind of been my MO, both as a classroom teacher and an administrator. If kids know what to expect and they know what you expect, then they’ll know what to do every time.”
Jarvis said he worked with teachers on setting expectations and customizing lessons so that assignments can be completed in daily “chunks” that are more manageable than a weekly list of work.
“It’s not a school day, but it’s important that they get regular work, not a weekly dump (of assignments), but something that is very regular and routine,” he said.
Like every other school and grade level, Jarvis said teachers and students have had to learn a lot in a short time about new methods of learning through technology. He said many teachers didn’t know about Google Classroom or how to operate it before the pandemic, but they have adjusted well and grown in their comfort levels. Luckily, he happened to have worked with some of them on the program before they ever knew that it would become so important to their daily lives. He said the program has proven to be an effective way for teachers to give assignments and for students to submit them from home.
“Some of them had seen Google Classroom (because of the work they had done before), so at least there was a small margin of comfort going into this,” he said. “Some of them are veteran teachers who have taught things a certain way for many, many years, but the amazing thing has been the amount of learning that has gone on for (teachers) too. So this has not been just for kids; it’s also been an opportunity for teachers to learn how to do things a little differently.”
Like the students at CCHS, MHS students have also adjusted to their own schedules as the weeks have gone on. Jarvis said most students seemed to be on more or less their usual time frames the first week, but that gradually shifted later, especially after the weather started getting nicer. As students began participating later in the day, Jarvis said he encouraged teachers to be flexible, but to also keep regular office hours so students would know when to reach them. Even though students aren’t always participating in discussions with teachers at the same time, many of them are submitting questions for teachers to answer in their own time, he said.
With his own children – a senior, sixth grader and kindergartner – at home, Jarvis said he also understands how difficult it is for parents to balance helping their kids with work while also trying to manage the household and do their own jobs from home if they are able.
Jarvis and King both acknowledged how difficult it will be to get students back into regular school and also to make up for potential skills deficits once schools are allowed to open again.
“I don’t even know what next year’s going to (look like) at this point, but we hope that when we come back in August, we’ll start right back in with kids in the building,” Jarvis said. “But we’ll have to do a pretty significant review. You can’t review a full eight weeks because then you’re putting yourself behind, but I’ve got a fantastic group of department leaders and teachers throughout that building that are going to be willing to help students. … The transition for kids, especially eighth grade to ninth grade, is going to be significant because they have missed a big chunk. In my book, math is going to be a big area and I hope to see us recoup what we’ve missed there.”
“I think there will be catch-up for seniors going into college as well, but with our focus being on our freshmen, sophomores and juniors and eighth graders coming up, I think that come fall, it will (require) understanding of teachers and students and assessing correctly where they are and what things we may need to review,” King said. “We’ll have to look at the things that would have been maybe covered by a previous class – such as a math class or English class – that would have been part of the content of the previous year and might need to be covered in the next year.”
