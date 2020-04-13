MURRAY – During a national emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic, getting reliable information is is a must.
However, in the age of social media, this can be very difficult, and that can also prove quite costly to people who choose to believe “facts” that wind up not being facts at all. This is a big reason Dr. Bob Hughes said he started a page devoted entirely to the COVID-19 crisis on the social media site Facebook about a week ago.
It is called Coronavirus Calloway County.
“The idea is to give unbiased information,” said Hughes, co-founder of Murray’s Primary Care Medical Center, as well as the chief medical officer for Murray State University’s Student Health Services. “You’re not going to be seeing any slant here and you’re not going to be seeing any right-wing/left-wing opinions. That’s not what this is for.”
“What this is offering is information that comes straight from official sources. It’ll have what (Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear) and the Kentucky Department of Public Health are saying, but you’ll also see what the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) have, as well as the World Health Organization.
“If I start seeing politically-related comments being made on here, I’ll mute them. This is a scientific problem. When you start mixing politics and science, all you get are opinions. That’s not what is needed right now.”
Hughes said he launched the page last Friday, April 3, and it immediately began getting attention.
“Within four hours, we were up to 2,000 hits,” he said. As of Sunday, the page had accumulated more than 5,200 members. “It’s doing pretty well and I think it’s giving people information they need.
“I try to stay as connected with resources, so when they’re talking about the importance of hand-washing and good hygiene, as well as social distancing, I can get that posted very quickly because I want people to get information they can use.”
Hughes said the page also presents the opportunity to ask questions and he said he does his best to answer those in a timely manner.
“That can be a little difficult because I’m also still seeing patients right now, so it could be a little while before I am able to say something,” he said. “Right now, there is a lot of anxiety with people, so hopefully this is serving to, maybe not put them at ease, but it at least keeps them informed.”
