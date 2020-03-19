MURRAY — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Humane Society of Calloway County will be closed to walk-in traffic until further notice.
In a news release, Humane Society Executive Director Kathy Hodge said that volunteers will answer phones at 270-759-1884 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. She said pick-ups can be scheduled over the phone for those who need pet food from the agency’s pet food bank and for foster families needing supplies.
Hodge also said anyone can email for information at humanesociety@murray-ky.net and by messaging the Society Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/ForThePets.
In addition, the Easter Bone Hunt set for April 4 and all dog obedience classes are postponed until further notice. The dates of this and future events will be determined later, she said.
Also, anyone needing to report missing or found pets can message the Facebook page or send an email. The Society will respond and post alerts and updates as needed. Pets for adoption will also continue to be displayed on the Society’s website, www.ForThePets.org.
For animal emergencies, people are asked to contact Calloway County Animal Control at 270-753-3151 and leave a voice message for response between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Murray Police Department (270-753-1621) and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office (270-753-3151) can also be contacted for questions about true animal emergencies within their boundaries any time, she said.
