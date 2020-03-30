Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes and Murray Mayor Bob Rogers met Wednesday to discuss the actions that have been taken by the county and the city to continue essential operations for local citizens and to reaffirm the commitments of both governments working together as the community faces the temporary changes and challenges presented from the threat of the COVID-19 virus.
According to a news release, Imes said Calloway County government has continued to operate and provide services to the citizens to the best of their abilities utilizing phone, mail, email and online methods amid the challenges of internal physical distancing and limited staff levels, in addition to limiting face-to-face contact with the general public by appointment. He also mentioned that a drop box has been added, during normal business hours only, on the north side of the Calloway County Courthouse to help with the continuation of conducting business.
Rogers provided an update that the city’s facilities of were recently closed to the public; however, services were being met by the utilization of the drive-through and an increased volume of transactions online and on the phone. The mayor also stated that the staffing levels have remained at standard operational level while employees have been working to establish work stations to practice social distancing.
During the meeting, they reviewed the two positive COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed in Calloway County at that point (there are now three) and commended the employees of the Calloway County Health Department on their swift and professional actions by leading community leaders in an informational conference call with Calloway County Emergency Management and various leaders in the community last Friday morning.
Both recognized that the citizens, businesses and local government employees have been working together in remarkable ways toward minimizing the public spread in Calloway County. In order to be prepared to meet the needs of the community, both stated their next step would be issuing a Declaration of a Local State of Emergency. Both declarations went into effect on Thursday, March 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.