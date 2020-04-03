This is a joint statement from Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers that was just released.
"In our last release we complimented you, our local residents, on your vigilance in social distancing and the steps you have taken to help control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
"As we all continue to deal with this pandemic, we must do more to continue to flatten the curve. Officials in city and county government have received many concerns from citizens about the number of shoppers who are not practicing social distancing at the businesses in town that have been allowed to stay open during this pandemic. Mayor Rogers and Judge Imes reached out to several of the businesses and learned that social distancing is also a primary concern they have.
"These establishments have taken many steps to encourage social distancing, but it is going to be up to all of us to do it. We are very proud of the effort that our retailers have made to continue to find ways to provide vital services during this pandemic. As we move forward we must continue to support them, but we must do it in a safer way.
"Please keep in mind that retailers that are still open for in-person business are doing everything they can to provide a safe environment, but they are also putting the public good above their own safety in many cases.
"As we move forward, there are some issues that we have to overcome and do better. Some of the issues that have been reported are multiple members of a family coming in to shop together, multiple shopping trips per week, a lack of social distancing, as well as customers scolding other customers for failing to follow public health guidelines.
"As we move forward please take the following precautions:
• First and foremost, please use social distancing of at least 6 feet when you are shopping for your necessities. This is of the utmost importance and vital to flattening the curve of this virus. Please observe this distance as you check out as well. It is natural as you are waiting in line to be closer than 6 feet. We must be vigilant to maintain that 6 foot distance.
• Please send one family member in to do weekly shopping. This is not a time for multiple family members to saturate our stores that have graciously stayed open in spite of the pandemic.
• Please don’t make multiple shopping trips per week unless it is absolutely necessary. This places our retail workers and our residents at greater risk. Please try to go once a week and get your necessities.
• Please exercise patience with our retail workers and our neighbors. Many of our local businesses are working with short staffs due to this virus. They are working hard to provide service to all of us, and please be patient and appreciative of all of them. This is also not a time to scold anyone. If you see some of our neighbors violating the recommendations from the Kentucky Department of Public Health, please tell an associate of the business so they can address the problem.
• And finally, if you have the ability, please use online ordering with our local businesses so you can pick up your items without going inside the business. If you do not have that ability, please reach out to friends and neighbors who may be able to do that for you. If online ordering is not an option, we have been told that there are many individuals who come in and pick up items for several friends and neighbors in one trip. This cuts down on the crowds in the retail establishments and will limit contacts and help us flatten the curve of this virus.
"Our local retailers and small businesses are part of the many heroes during this COVID-19 event. Please continue to support them. They are constantly adjusting their approach as new information and recommendations are released each day. This includes all types of retail in our community. Many small businesses are doing curbside pick-up to try to continue to operate during this pandemic. We must continue to support all of our businesses, but we have to do this in the safest way possible. We owe them all a debt of gratitude.
"As this crisis unfolds, we must change our behavior so that more restrictive orders are not issued. We have already begun to see limits put into place regarding numbers of shoppers in retail establishments at one time. We certainly don’t want to force our state or federal officials to take further action, and we also do not want to force our retail establishments to make the tough decision of closing their doors. We have to work with our local retail establishments to be able to obtain the necessary goods we need in the safest manner possible.
"Murray and Calloway County are special places. We will get through this by being smart and respecting each other and following the recommended guidelines. We are proud to be part of such a strong community and we know we will all persevere because we are Murray and Calloway County."
