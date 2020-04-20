MURRAY – The superintendents for Murray and Calloway County schools say they will be continuing non-traditional instruction (NTI) for students into May following the state’s directive to remain closed for in-person classes for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
The Kentucky Department of Education announced Monday that it was issuing the recommendation after conversations with Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown and Gov. Andy Beshear, who repeated the directive at the top of his daily COVID-19 briefing yesterday. Superintendents from throughout the state participated in a video teleconference call with Beshear and Brown earlier in the day when the announcement was made.
Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said NTI is currently scheduled to continue until the last day for students on May 14, although that date could change. Although the Calloway County Board of Education voted last week to set May 14 as the last day, Brown told superintendents about changes to NTI requirements that could shorten the school year for many districts. He said he expects to make a new recommendation to the board in the coming days after he has had more time to examine the numbers.
Settle said he was saddened to announce that Calloway County High School would not be able to hold a prom or in-person graduation ceremonies. He said the district is currently working to find a virtual alternative for graduation.
“The biggest question right now is what will our graduation ceremony look like, and we’re working with some outside organizations to try to put together some type of virtual offering,” Settle said. “I’m not sure yet what that’s going to look like, but we’re going to explore every avenue and try to do something to accommodate our seniors and recognize them.”
Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said the district would continue NTI through May 8, the last official day for students. With the recent passage of Senate Bill 177, the minimum requirement of 170 instructional days for public school districts in the Commonwealth has been waived, the district said in a news release. However, the requirement of 1,062 hours on instruction remains in effect.
The MISD Board of Education voted unanimously last week to move the end date of the 2019-20 school year from May 15 to May 8. NTI instruction for students will be provided through May 8, and all MISD schools would exceed 1,062 hours of instruction by that date, the news release said. Samons said he was not surprised at the governor’s announcement Monday, and he had also been anticipating changes to instructional requirements, which was why he recommended that the board make the change to the calendar last week.
Samons said food service would continue through May 15 at Murray Middle School, where workers are handing out multiple meals at a time on Mondays and Thursdays.
Samons said no date or location is currently scheduled for Murray High School’s graduation ceremony, but he said the district would keep an eye on the COVID-19 situation to determine when it would be considered safe to schedule an in-person service. If it is at all possible, the district and MHS still hope to hold the ceremony, he said.
“We still believe in-person graduation is important to the student experience, so we are planning to postpone and hopefully hold the ceremony sometime over the summer,” Samons said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.