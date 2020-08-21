MURRAY – Murray State University President Bob Jackson said in a campus-wide email Wednesday that 14 students and four employees had tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 1.
Jackson said in the email that the number of positive coronavirus cases reported by the Calloway County Health Department includes cases at Murray State. He said he communicates with the county health department daily as they continue with case reporting, contact tracing and other public health requirements surrounding COVID-19.
“Late (Tuesday), Dr. Steven Stack, our state’s Chief Public Health Officer, announced he would be reporting K-12 schools positive cases,” Jackson wrote in the email. “I talk with Dr. Stack, along with my other university colleagues, on a regular basis. Due to this change in guidance, we will be reporting positive case information on a weekly basis. At the same time, we will continue to protect individual health information privacy and concerns of our students, faculty and staff. As of (Wednesday), the Calloway County Health Department reported to us that since Aug. 1, 2020, we have had 14 positive student cases and four positive faculty/staff cases.”
Jackson thanked everyone who helped with an “excellent move-in process for our students and for a good start to a difficult semester.” He said he would regularly be emailing the campus community in order to reinforce the Racer Restart Guidelines for safe and healthy guidance, and said it was important that every single person on campus adhere to the guidelines and set good examples for the health and safety of everyone on campus.
“Nothing about this semester will be easy,” Jackson said. “Many of us have been working nearly 24/7 since February. It will take all of us, working together, to have a good, safe and healthy semester. We have started off very well, but we have a long road ahead.
“Importantly, I am grateful to the approximately 200 faculty, staff, students, administrators and healthcare professionals who assisted in the development of the Racer Restart Plan. And, I am very proud of our work to date. My job, along with all faculty, staff and administrators, is to work toward a good, safe and healthy semester. In addition, we have many other challenges facing us, coupled with health and safety matters due to COVID-19; including significant COVID-19 expenses, state appropriations pressures, performance funding, pension costs, lack of an additional federal stimulus package at this time for colleges and universities and others which you hear me talk about often. Last week, I discussed these and many other items at our Faculty Summit and Campus Town Hall meeting.”
The Calloway County Health Department has said that if anyone – on-campus or otherwise – has questions, they should call 270-753-3381.
