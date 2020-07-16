MURRAY — In a presentation broadcast on social media Wednesday morning, Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson and other campus officials gave viewers an idea of how the campus is preparing for a fall semester during a global pandemic.
Speaking on Facebook Live, Jackson, who was joined by Murray State Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Don Robertson and Dr. Bob Hughes, chief medical officer of Murray State Student Health Services, told of some of the steps being taken to keep students, faculty and staff safe. Viewers were encouraged to submit questions during the program that lasted a little more than half an hour with a variety of subjects mentioned.
“We’re ready and we’re looking forward to the fall,” Jackson said on a day when Calloway County continued a surge of COVID-19 cases that took the county to 114 positive total cases so far. “This will pass. It will not last forever and Murray State is committed to getting to the other side of this as safely as we possibly can and we think we’re ready for that.”
Jackson said operations have been underway the past several months to prepare the campus for the return of students, including installation of plexiglass in classrooms, a method designed to separate professors from students in a safe manner. He also said buildings are being sanitized daily and that this will continue during the semester.
He said these measures, as well as others that will be implemented, are designed to immediately grab students’ attention.
“You’re also going to have different spacing protocols, with social distancing (defined by the CDC as a 6-foot barrier from person-to-person). You’ll notice masks, which are required on our campus. You’ll see the plexiglass where there’s face-to-face activity. I’d say we’ve probably purchased a couple of miles of plexiglass in the last several months and we’ve been installing it regularly,” he said. “You’ll see things like, when you go into your classrooms, spacing may be cut down by 50%.
“We have had to change literally every aspect of campus and campus life and that’s from a health and safety aspect of our faculty and staff and students. We want to make sure it’s the best environment it can possibly be for everyone here. That doesn’t mean we won’t have an issue or problem, but we’re taking every precaution and you’ll see that very visibly we go forward.”
Jackson referred to what is tabbed as the “Racer Restart Plan,” which includes 12 guidelines and went into effect on the campus about a month ago. He said as many as 200 people, including university administrators, students, faculty members, staff members, as well as health professionals, contributed to the organization of this plan. That plan is available for viewing on the campus’ website, murraystate.edu/restart.
Robertson said it was an exhaustive effort, but one that he believes will be worth the time and energy in the end.
“We’re always thinking of what else we can do and what else do we need to do?” Robertson said. “So we’re continuing to develop the plan.
“Every office on campus has developed a plan in preparing their offices, from cleaning to how we’re going to deliver services.”
Jackson said those services will include dining. He said dine-in options will be available but on a limited capacity. However, other places that previously did have dine-in options will be going to an all-carryout format.
“Chick-fil-A comes to mimd. There will be no seating. Everything will be open, but social distancing will be used,” he said. “There are some places where we’re looking at finding spots to put more tables outside, such as with the Curris Center.”
Robertson also said the university will be looking at having more events and activities outside during the fall, which may be doable being the semester will end much earlier than usual, Nov. 20, before Thanksgiving, a time of year where the weather is just starting to see a sharp decrease in temperatures with the approach of winter.
Obviously, with a pandemic involved, Student Health Services’ role will be key. Hughes said, being the father of four children who are now past their college years, he understands the importance that office could play.
“You’re always one step away from getting in the car and you’re asking, ‘Do I drive to Murray?’ Do I stay? How sick are they, really?’” Hughes said. “You may be hundreds of miles away, so to know how well they’re taken care of is very important. We’ve been working on this (plan) for months. I guess we started looking at it in January or February before it became such a big issue.”
A co-founder of Primary Care Medical Center in Murray, Hughes said plans are in place in case students contract a serious medical problem, be it COVID-19 or another ailment.
“Hours at Student Health Services will be adjusted based upon need and, if it’s outside those hours, the office we have is large and open seven days a week. That backs up Student Health, so if (students) call Student Health and that office happens to be closed, we’re going to run maximum hours to cover that need,” he said. “In case that need is there past those hours, Primary Care Medical Center will be there.
“If they want telemedicine, that’s available, but during a telemedicine visit, if it becomes necessary for that student to be physically seen, we can bring them into the office and take care of them that way and they’ll be prioritized. We have a system in place where, if they come from Murray State, they are rushed in.”
Jackson said flu shots will be emphasized on campus this fall and that will begin earlier than usual. He also said the move-in process for students will be handled much differently than past years, but will have a familiar feel. He said all one has to do is go back to late March when the campus halted in-person classroom instruction and moved to an online learning system.
“For current students, they may remember when they moved out in March, it was a very careful process. You’ll see as we move into the residential halls, it will be a very slow, methodical, safe process,” Jackson said, adding that it also will be handled in a much more orderly fashion, as opposed to the hyper-speed pace of past years when the majority of students would arrive at the same time, usually the Saturday before classes would begin.
“Students should have already received their housing assignments, so if you haven’t, look at your MyGate account, then call the housing office and soon you’ll be receiving an email with instructions,” Robertson said. “Then you go online and you’ll see a schedule of move-in times (starting with Aug. 10, a Monday) and you pick a day that’ll best meet your needs. We are going to limit the number of people that can come in.
“Once a slot is full, it’s closed out, and this will run from 8 o’clock in the morning until 6 o’clock at night. We’re doing this to keep us as structured and safe as possible.”
Jackson also said that while the university is not issuing any travel restrictions, the shorter fall calendar is designed to keep students on the campus as much as possible, so they might not have many opportunities to go to places where the virus might be spreading.
“We don’t want students coming back with an illness,” he said.
