MURRAY — Class D inmates of the Calloway County Jail enjoy the time they spend outside of their cells and engaged in projects to benefit the community.
Thanks to the ongoing threat posed by the 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, they will not be able to go about their duties this weekend as part of a popular activity that gives people the chance to rid themselves of recyclables.
The 125th edition of the Bill Wells Make a Difference Day recyclables collection activity that was scheduled for Saturday was canceled last week and the big reason is because the Class Ds are not available.
This decision was reached after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that activities for state prison and county jail inmates was being suspended, including visitation and work details, until further notice.
Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud said the news that Make a Difference Day for Saturday will not be happening for jail inmates is a hard blow.
“They like getting out there and helping out,” Claud said of the inmates. He recalled the telephone conference call from last week where the suggestion to limit visitation for prison inmates, as well as county jail inmates, was discussed. “That was in a teleconference with our jailer’s association and the governor. What that told me is, yes, it’s escalating a lot quicker than was first imagined.
“We’re not allowing visitation at this time and that is for what appears to be an indeterminate time. There was another jailer in another county that asked how long this might be in effect and the answer was they didn’t know.
“They also said it might be months, so this may be one of those where it gets worse before it gets better.”
This development heavily affects an event like Make a Difference Day, said coordinator Bill Marcum.
“Those guys do so much for us,” Marcum said, referring to how many of the collection areas for items such as plastic, paper, glass, aluminum cans are manned by Class D inmates from the Calloway County Jail. “We could try to do that without them, but it would be a mess.
“I really wasn’t surprised to hear about this, and I guess it is best for us to comply. We can try to do it again later.”
The next scheduled Make a Difference Day is May 23. Marcum said both Saturday’s activity and the one on May 23 did not involve what he referred to as special collections, apart from the usual items sought. He said a date in the fall may involve collection of household hazardous waste, depending on whether or not a state contract is approved.
The Rotary Club of Murray-led event is hosted in the parking lot of Roy Stewart Stadium on the Murray State University campus.
