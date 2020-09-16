MURRAY – Starting today, the Calloway County court system is facing a challenge it has never tackled before – staging a jury trial during a pandemic.
The Calloway County Judicial Building initially closed to the public in March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the court system handled everything virtually for quite some time. Since it reopened in June, the number of people allowed inside has continued to be extremely limited, with many arraignments and hearings still being handled by videoconference and anyone who enters having to be on a pre-approved list before a security guard can let them inside.
However, putting on the first jury trial in Calloway County since the beginning of the pandemic is a bit more complicated than the usual day-to-day operations. Two defendants were originally supposed to be tried starting today, but Judge James T. Jameson said one of the defendants, Christopher Smith, was arranging a plea agreement on Tuesday. The other defendant, Kacy Sigrist, was still expected to go to trial as of Tuesday.
According to Calloway Circuit Court documents, Sigrist was charged on March 20, 2019, with manufacturing methamphetamine, first offense; operating on a suspended revoked operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, second offense or greater; and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree. Sigrist was also indicted the same day.
Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson said the Kentucky Circuit Judges Association has been discussing the process of having a trial during the pandemic and is planning a webinar next month in which judges will discuss what they have learned from having done them so far.
“It’s new. There is no manual on this,” Jameson said. “Judges have had to figure out how it applies to their specific situation because each courthouse is a little different and some of them are significantly different. Different offices have different amounts of staff available, et cetera, depending on the jurisdiction.”
Jameson said he was at first concerned whether enough jurors would show up for orientation. However, Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery said 56 jurors reported for orientation, and about half of those participated virtually through Microsoft Teams.
“That was a first; never in history have we done orientation that way,” Jameson said. “That may very well be something that I will continue to do in the future, even after this COVID situation is more under control. Because it’s more convenient for jurors, and there’s no reason not to do orientation virtually, rather than in person. It can allow somebody to still go to work that day and not be nearly as inconvenienced as having to appear in person.”
Jameson said that no high-profile cases are expected for this term, so he doesn’t anticipate having any great difficulty seating a jury. In fact, none of the defendants likely facing trial in the near future are in custody, he said. Jameson said that as the jury selection begins today, they will be divided into two groups according to the first letter of their last names. Group A will arrive at 8:30 a.m. and Group B will arrive at 9:30.
“If we haven’t been able to choose a jury and at least two alternates from Group A, then we’ll call in Group B and have the remaining people from Group A go out, either into a separate room here or back out to their vehicles, until we’re able to select the remainder of the jury from Group B,” Jameson said. “Then we would bring everybody back in.
“It is going to be slower and take more time. It has to be more deliberate, but it’s not impossible. We have to be willing to think outside the box for a little while.”
Avery said that handling social distancing in court has been a challenge to begin with, so seating a jury and moving forward with a trial is a new step in the ongoing learning process.
“We’ve had to take the Kentucky Supreme Court orders and then Judge Jameson used that as the guidelines for how we were going to handle social distancing, who gets to come in the building and how we were going to manage the number of people with the cap that was put on us,” Avery said. “So we worked together to try to make sure that we were safe and the public was safe and that we were following the Supreme Court orders.”
While it remains to be seen how smoothly jury selection and the trials themselves will go, Avery said she was encouraged by the orientation.
“When we were through with the orientation and we disconnected Microsoft Teams and everybody had left, we looked at each other and said, ‘That went a whole lot better than we expected it to,’” she said. “The technology worked OK and most of the people were able to get on Teams without any problem, and then the people that did not want to be on virtual were able to come into the courtroom with a mask on, and we were socially distanced.
“So it went well. Now, the jury trial may be a whole other ball of wax because so many people have to be in the same place at the same time, but we think we’ve got a plan.”
Avery said jurors would be temperature-screened as they arrive and would be spread out in the jury box.
