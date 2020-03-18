MURRAY — After Monday’s first day of enforcement of measures at local court facilities designed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, local officials are reminding citizens to think twice about coming to such facilities at this time.
Kentucky 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James T. Jameson said Tuesday that traffic was quite high Monday at the Calloway County Judicial Building in Murray and what was being found is that most of the visits did not fall within guidelines that were set late last week. In other words, most of the matters receiving inquiries were not “emergencies.”
“We just want to remind folks that if they don’t have something that is truly essential to choose to please not come down to the Judicial Building right now, if at all possible,” said Jameson, who oversees the 42nd District that includes Calloway and Marshall counties. “We do want to make sure that if folks do have a need that they are taken care of, absolutely, but there’s no middle ground. In order to have the biggest impact we can on slowing this thing down, everybody essentially needs to distance themselves from others.”
Jameson said a situation that arose quite often Monday was people coming to the building to turn in juror forms, fearing that if they were not given access, they ran the risk of sanctions. He said that is not possible because all trials are on hold until at least April 10. He also said, more than likely, a new batch of jurors will have to be compiled.
Another common situation Monday was people feeling they needed to have their driver’s licenses renewed because they are about to expire or already have expired. That does not qualify as an emergency, Jameson said.
Late Tuesday, the Kentucky Supreme Court took care of the driver’s license situation by issuing an amendment to its order from last week. It closed all circuit court offices to driver’s license activity, issuing a three-month extension for renewals of driver’s licenses, as well as commercial driver’s licenses.
What is an emergency, Jameson said, are such situations as emergency protective order hearings, domestic violence hearings and child protective custody hearings. Everything else, at least in regard to the general public, is on hold until April 10. He said if anyone has a question, all offices at the Judicial Building are staffed and personnel are available to talk.
He also said this is a matter where everyone needs to come together for a common cause.
“If everyone doesn’t end up (taking extra measures) at the same time, or only part of the community participates, it’s going to be much less effective and we’re going to see more cases here over the next couple of weeks. That’s going to stress our medical centers,” he said. “We need to do everything we can to make sure as few people as possible are impacted by this.
“If it’s something that can be put off, we certainly ask you to consider that because it makes it a lot easier on everybody and it’s also going to help our leaders to not take further steps to do forced-quarantine of our citizens. Marshall is running a very tight ship and pretty much not letting anybody in, so Calloway is really trying to work with the public here to get things they want, but we ask you to not take advantage of that.”
