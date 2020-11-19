MURRAY – In recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Jazzercise Murray, in conjunction with B U Yoga Studio, raised more then $550 for Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s “Call Out Cancer” campaign to build a new Regional CancerCenter. The funds donated will go directly toward the building project.
“We certainly appreciate our community supporters and the creative way Jazzercise hosted a free, socially distanced community wellness event to get people involved to donate,” said Lisa Shoemaker, senior philanthropy officer at MCCH.
The Enduring Hope “Call Out Cancer” telethon supported the building of a new regional cancer center to care for families within the region. The funds raised will support new cancer technology including a new linear accelerator, chemotherapy room, and infusion center.
“Owning a boutique fitness studio in Murray, I fervently support the health and wellness of our clients,” said Beth Podrovitz of Jazzercise Murray.
“But I also grew up here and care about my friends, neighbors, and our community. Nearly everyone has been touched by cancer in some way. Just in my own family, we’ve had family members fight thyroid, breast, skin, and colorectal cancer. There are so many things to deal with when receiving a cancer diagnosis, I just don’t believe that having to worry about where to go for treatment should be one of them.”
For more information on donating or supporting The Foundation at MCCH and efforts to raise funds towards building a new cancer center, call Shoemaker at 270-762-1291 or email lashoemaker@murrayhospital.org.
