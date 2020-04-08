MURRAY — This time of year always brings a variety of Easter-related activities.
One of the most anticipated, of course, is the Easter egg hunt that sends children of all ages on quick, but very action-paced excursions in the pursuit of filling everything from baskets to buckets to sacks full of plastic eggs of different colors. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, these types of gatherings are not happening this year and that also goes for Murray, at least when it comes to the usual way that involves a large crowd.
Murray’s Journey Church, though, believes it has found a way to keep this concept alive in another way, virtually.
“We thought we could find a way to still have that family togetherness that an Easter egg hunt brings and we saw there were communities in Iowa that were doing this virtual egg hunt. So we thought, ‘OK, our community can still do an Easter egg hunt. We just need to start the ball rolling,’” said Jarrod Martin, director of family ministry at Journey. “We’re wanting this for the whole community.
“We knew that an actual community Easter egg hunt that everyone enjoys, such as the ones that happen at the hospital or over at the (Central Park) ball fields, were going to be canceled and we knew that a lot of families enjoy that time together. We’re hoping to see lots of people get involved and honestly just connect and say, ‘Hey! I’m doing this and we need to be doing this for each other.’”
All that is needed for participation are three things, Martin said. First, anyone wishing to be a part of this can go online at www.journeycalloway.com/virtual-egg-hunt and that is where all of the information is available.
Once there, the screen shows two egg designs, both in black and white. Participants select one of those designs and obtain a printed copy. Once printed, the design can be colored using a crayon or paint or other means. Once colored, the egg is then put in a place it can be found, namely a house window or perhaps on a car in a driveway.
The final step is the hunt itself, which involves traveling throughout the community to find as many eggs as possible. There is a place on the website to see where businesses and other establishments have committed to being part of the hunt.
“We’ve gotten quite a bit of responses and, so far, up to 16 businesses say they’re in and putting up their eggs this week,” Martin said. “We’ve already had folks send us Facebook or Instagram photos of designs and where they put them. We had someone in Falwell Estates (on Murray’s west side) who colored a dozen eggs and hid them in different places throughout the subdivision for people to find.
“We actually had one kid take a piece of paper and decorate it like cake. I mean, instead of crayons, used the icing to color the egg. It looked delicious (he said with a laugh). People are having fun with this and we’re even having adults who have no kids that are participating. That’s pretty impressive.
“But what we’re hoping for is that this reminds us that there’s a hope and there’s a joy beyond the circumstances we feel right now. We’re trying to make sure people know that, yes, this is a troubling time, but this is not something that defines us and it shows us what the world can be and should be.”
Martin also said that a drawing is set for 4 p.m. Sunday that will be aired live on its Facebook page, @journeyforfamilies, that will be for a grand prize. Eligibility is through submitting images of eggs on either Facebook or Instagram with #foregghunt and tag @JourneyCalloway. Entries must be posted before Sunday.
