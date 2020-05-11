MURRAY – After the Calloway County Public Library announced on April 30 that all public activities would be canceled through the end of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, board of trustees member Winfield Rose questioned why the board wasn’t consulted before such a big decision was made. According to Board Chair Riley Ramsey and Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives Commissioner Terry Manuel, the programming decision falls under the library director’s responsibility of running daily operations.
CCPL announced on April 30 that due to COVID-19 restrictions, it would remain closed until further notice and that programs and all scheduled community events had been canceled through Dec. 31. The notice said 2020 summer reading programs for children, teens and adults would be offered in an online format and are scheduled to begin May 18.
The library also said due dates for materials currently checked out have been extended through May 30, and no fines will be charged on any material now checked out. The drive-thru book drop was reopened for the return of materials on May 1, and the library said book drop will be the only option available for the return of materials until further notice. During the extended closure and until further notice, CCPL cannot accept donations of books and materials, the library said.
CCPL’s curbside service is slated to begin Tuesday, May 12, allowing patrons to request materials, including books, audiobooks and movies through their online account and schedule a no-contact, drive-up pick-up time.
After the notice was published in the Murray Ledger & Times on May 1, Rose emailed Trustee Debbie Bell asking if she knew about the announced decisions in advance. He said allowing Library Director Mignon Reed to make all decisions unilaterally in her office seemed like an “effective way to avoid” the state’s Open Meetings Act and that he did not feel this could continue.
CCPL has been closed since March 16 after holding a special-called board of trustees meeting on March 14 to discuss and vote on the closure. Rose said Sunday that he was very surprised to read about the suspension of activities in the newspaper and that he had no prior knowledge of it. He said that at the very least, he believed Reed should have contacted trustees ahead of time and asked what the board thought about her plan to cancel programs for the public through the end of the year.
“The Board of Trustees is representative of the judge-executive and fiscal court,” Rose said. “We are not elected, but we are chosen by the (judge and magistrates), so we are indirect representatives of the citizens and the voters and the taxpayers of Calloway County. We have a responsibility to exercise due diligence that we act, as we see, in their best interest. And I think that means oversight; I think that means careful oversight. I think that means that we don’t assume automatically that everything is OK. I think that means that we want to see evidence that everything is OK.”
Terry Manuel, commissioner and state librarian for the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, said there is no uniform standard in Kentucky for how library directors run their libraries or consult with their boards about decisions. He said that while the statute does address a library director’s duties, how decisions about policy, programming and other items are handled vary from library to library.
“Generally speaking, a library board sets policy, then delegates authority to enacting that policy to the library director,” Manuel said. “That’s the way it’s usually handled, and the statute says that the library board will hire a director to run the library. The board, of course, when they’re not in session, has no authority at all. Board members are just members of the public. It’s only when they’re acting as a body corporate and they are following proper open meetings (laws) and holding meetings that they can make decisions. So really, as far as the authority to decide to stay closed (or cancel programs) through December depends on what the local library has delegated authority to the director over the years.
“There are certainly a lot of libraries in the state where the director has that authority delegated to them; there are probably a number of libraries where the library director would not have that authority. So it’s really a local decision. Now, with decisions like that, it’s good if the library board is, of course, informed about it, and (the CCPL director) may very well have had the authority to (cancel programs), but that’s something that would have to be determined as a local matter.”
Manuel said there are several different but similar statutes that govern how Kentucky libraries conduct themselves, and which statute applies depends on how each individual library was founded. He said CCPL, which was established by petition, was formed under KRS 173.720.
KRS 173.745 sets forth the powers and duties of the board. Section (2)(c) says the district “as a body corporate, by and through the board may: Establish bylaws it deems necessary and expedient to define the duties of officers or employees and make all necessary policies governing libraries, library service and personnel within the district.”
KRS 173.750 lays out the duties of the library director and staff. It says, “The board shall employ a library director and upon that person’s recommendation may employ other staff as it deems necessary. The library director and staff shall be certified in accordance with the provisions of KRS 171.240 to 171.300.”
When citing the statutes relevant to CCPL, Manuel added the caveat that he is not an attorney and cannot give legal advice.
Ramsey said he and Reed had spoken with Manuel and were following KDLA guidelines on operating during the pandemic while being closed to the public.
“Mignon has the authority, especially in an emergency, to cease operations or cancel or reset because as board members, we’re off doing other things (on a day-to-day basis),” Ramsey said. “We meet once a month. I’m certainly OK with her call; she does let us know what she’s proposing and she also sends us an email. I’m sad that it has to happen, but the health of our citizens comes first. Once it’s safe, we’ll open back up as soon as possible.”
Reed cited a KDLA document outlining the division of duties for both the board and the director. It makes the director “responsible for the daily operation of the library,” so she said canceling events for the public falls under that provision. Right now, she said CCPL is working with a limited staff and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting all materials that are being returned. She said she is not currently sure when the library might be able to open its doors to the public, but the programming decision is more complicated than simply letting people enter the building.
“If we’re doing programming, everything is close contact because we only have that one room (the meeting room to the right of the front entrance),” she said. “Yes, we could limit it to 10 people in there, but if you pay for a program and someone to come in and there’s five people in there, it’s not cost-effective.”
The summer reading program typically includes weekly performers, and Reed said many of these entertainers are not doing any face-to-face programs right now, limiting themselves to virtual programs online. She said that once CCPL reopens to patrons, she will also not have enough employees to run the summer reading program because the limited staff will be extremely busy cleaning returned books and checking out other items.
Reed said that although all programs and public activities are currently canceled for 2020, that could change if the numbers of new coronavirus cases decline and the state relaxes restrictions on large gatherings and issues new guidelines.
“We said December, but if everything opens up and the governor says, ‘Go for it,’ that’s what we’ll do, and we’ll start programming,” Reed said. “It’s not something that’s tried and true.”
Reed said one of the obstacles to reopening the library to the public is checking temperatures of staff members that haven’t been at work since the library closed. She said she has been talking to the Calloway County Health Department to make sure CCPL is following safe procedures before it takes the step of reopening.
“My managers and I have all been here the whole time, so we’re cleared to work together while keeping social distancing and wearing masks, which is what we do,” Reed said. “To bring in the staff that hasn’t been here, they will have to be checked daily.”
