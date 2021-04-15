FRANKFORT (KT) – The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky fell on Wednesday, while the number of deaths and the state’s positivity rate rose.
A total of 782 new cases of the coronavirus were reported to state public health officials. That was down 17 from Tuesday, and raises the number of positive cases to 434,922, since the first one was reported on March 6, 2020.
Six counties had 25 or more cases: Jefferson 104, Fayette 53, Warren 33, Christian 30, Laurel 27, and Hardin 25.
There were 14 new deaths in reports from local health departments on Wednesday, while another ten came from the ongoing audit of death certificates since last fall, making it 24 in all, and bringing Kentucky’s pandemic total to 6,285.
The latest victims ranged in age from 48 to 93. There were three from Jefferson County; two from Christian County; and one each from Allen, Anderson, Fayette, Greenup, Harlan, Johnson, McCracken, Mercer and Whitley counties.
The 10 deaths uncovered in the audit occurred between October and March, with people between 68 and 94 years old. Fayette County had three; two were from Hardin and Jefferson counties; while Gallatin, Lee, and Metcalfe counties had one apiece.
Kentucky’s positivity rate rose to 3.33% on Wednesday, based on a seven-day rolling average of tests versus positive cases. That compares to 3.20% on Tuesday and marks six consecutive days of increases.
“While not a drastic change, today’s increase in the positivity rate is concerning,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
After announcing his Team Kentucky Vaccine Challenge on Monday, where he vowed to lift restrictions on most restaurants, bars and venues holding less than 1,000 people, as soon as 2.5 million Kentuckians get at least their first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines; and announcing a pause on Tuesday in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; the Governor was in northern Kentucky on Wednesday, for a ceremony marking 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations At St. Elizabeth’s Healthcare in Erlanger.
“Together with partners like St. Elizabeth, we are winning our war against the coronavirus this year,” he stated. “This is how we get back to being able to do more of the things we all want to do. We are in a race to defeat this virus as other states see a deadly ‘fourth wave’ of COVID-19. We must not let that happen in the Commonwealth. We need to vaccinate more Kentuckians, faster, which is what makes St. Elizabeth’s 100,000th vaccine milestone so special.”
Gov. Beshear encouraged all Kentuckians 16 and older to sign up for vaccination appointments, available at more than 500 vaccination sites across the state.
To see the state’s full daily COVID-19 report, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, vaccine sites and availability, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, revised travel guidance from the CDC and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
The Governor’s next scheduled live press briefing on COVID-19 will be Thursday afternoon at 4, and can be viewed on both his Facebook page and
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.