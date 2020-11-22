FRANKFORT – (KT) Gov. Andy Beshear announced there were 2,194 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest ever for a Sunday, beating the old record by 732, set on Oc. 25.
The counties with the most cases reported to state public health officials on Sunday were Jefferson with 515, Fayette (301), Boone (112), Kenton (101), Greenup (60), Campbell (52), Madison (48), Bullitt (43) Hardin (42), and McCracken (41).
This brings Kentucky’s total positive COVID-19 cases to 158,100, since the first one was reported on March 6, and the Governor says this past week saw the highest one-week total, topping the previous record by 3,766. The positivity rate also continues to rise, and now stands at 9.19%.
Sunday’s current incidence rate map shows 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are now in the red zone, meaning at least 25 confirmed cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.
“This upcoming holiday week is a special time for all of our families, and I know everyone wants to have a normal Thanksgiving after such a difficult year,” he stated. “I wish more than anything that we could go back to normal safely, but we can’t. In order to protect our only line of health care workers and all of our fellow Kentuckians, keep gatherings small (eight people or fewer and two households at most), wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart.”
Beshear issued this warning, “If we have a major surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, our hospitals will simply not have the capacity to give everyone the care they need. Nothing is worth that risk.”
On Sunday, there were 1,533 people reported hospitalized in Kentucky. Of them, 389 were in the ICU and 208 on a ventilator.
There were also four new deaths reported, making the pandemic total 1,787. They include a 69-year-old woman from Allen County, a 78-year-old man from Daviess County, an 88-year-old man from McCracken County, and a 62-year-old woman from Ohio County.
Taking a wider view of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University reported on Saturday there have been 58,483,683 confirmed cases worldwide, along with 1,385,499 deaths. In the United States, there have been 12.189,797 confirmed cases along with 256,533 deaths.
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, red zone recommendations, the Governor’s new restrictions and other key guidance, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear plans his next live virtual press briefing, Monday afternoon at 4.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.