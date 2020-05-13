FRANKFORT – (KT) Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Monday he has joined an 18-state coalition calling on Congress to investigate the communist Chinese government’s role in the Coronavirus pandemic.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson led the effort, sending a letter to the leadership of the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees, and members of House and Senate leadership asking for a Congressional investigation.
“COVID-19 has affected every part of life in the Commonwealth, and the repercussions of the virus will be felt long after the pandemic is over,” Cameron said. “We owe it to Kentuckians, and all Americans, to undertake a full Congressional investigation into the communist Chinese government’s actions, beginning in the earliest days of the COVID-19 virus in Wuhan through its spread to the United States.”
The current U.S. death toll from the coronavirus is more than 80,000, including over 300 in Kentucky, and the pandemic’s economic devastation has caused the unemployment rate to skyrocket from 3.5 percent in February to its current rate of 14.7 percent. In Kentucky, there have been nearly 700,000 unemployment claims, with the state paying out more than $1.2 billion in benefits to those who have lost their jobs or had their hours cut back.
Cameron says the Chinese government’s mishandling and deliberate deception has caused hardship for millions of Americans.
“Recent reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson stated in the letter. “In what Secretary of State Pompeo has described as a ‘classic communist disinformation effort,’ the Chinese government, aided by the World Health Organization, appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last six months.”
In addition to South Carolina and Kentucky, state attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia in signing in the letter.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
