MURRAY — As of Friday, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 42 new cases of COVID-19.
In a news release, the health department said that number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county during the pandemic is now at 2,641 with 2,373 recovered. There are also were 230 active cases, with 220 isolated at home and 10 hospitalized. There was no word on the patients’ conditions.
So far, 38 Calloway County residents have died as a result of the virus. The health department said that all of the patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the community, the health department will periodically report MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 14.97% as of Jan, 2.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
