MURRAY – After the Murray Ledger & Times asked readers on its Facebook page Tuesday to share their thoughts on Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation that schools delay the start of in-person classes until Sept. 28, the newspaper received an overwhelming response, with more than 100 comments on the post.
Beshear announced the recommendation Monday during his daily COVID-19 press briefing. Prior to that, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, told superintendents in a videoconference that the most recently reported test positivity rate is about 6%, which is above the level considered safe for reopening in Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” guidelines. Both Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle and Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons indicated that both school districts would still officially start classes on Aug. 24, but they would consist of “distance learning,” or online instruction, until Sept. 28.
Whatever happens with COVID-19 and the worldwide race to create an effective vaccine to fight rising infection rates, it is clear that 2020-21 will be unlike any other school year that preceded it.
Brigid Robine, who used to teach in New York and New Jersey before moving to Murray, said she has three children in the Murray Independent School District, including one who was supposed to begin at Murray Head Start this year. She said one child is gifted and has autism and anxiety and utilizes an Individualized Education Program (IEP). Another of her children has anxiety and ADHD and has a 504 Plan, which accommodates children with disabilities under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. Given these challenges, Robine said she is quite upset about the situation in which parents find themselves as the school year begins.
“I find it disappointing the governor unilaterally ‘recommended’ this online-only approach without thought of regions not as affected, the options that have already been created with great care and prepared to be implemented and for the students with legally binding IEPs and 504s that cannot be met remotely and continue to go unmet through no fault of our awesome district,” Robine said. “I do question the legality of that, and I do wish that the district had been able to continue with what they had in place – or at the very least been given an opportunity to set up some sort of in-person learning for students with exceptional needs. While we are again told this is just temporary, it appears this virus isn’t going anywhere and that the ‘just a few weeks’ mentality is no longer productive or realistic.
Robine said she has “full faith” in MISD doing everything it can within its power to educate its students, but she felt like Beshear’s recommendations to schools had taken away the power from local boards of education to make the best decisions for their districts. Depending on what happens, she said she was afraid she might need to get homebound instruction for her children in order to have their needs met.
Jenny Kurz Holcomb said her oldest son recently graduated from Murray High School and her youngest son will be a junior this year. She said her oldest had his senior year ruined by COVID-19 and baseball season was canceled for the other. She said she did not believe every part of Kentucky should be treated the same when it comes to the coronavirus.
“There are many kids in our area that are safer and more secure at school than at home,” Holcomb said. “Essentially, the governor is saying he cares nothing about these kids and their need for some semblance of normalcy. We are NOT a ‘one size fits all’ state, and it’s time Gov. Beshear started governing the whole state, and not just the ‘golden triangle.’
“I think it should be a county by county decision. The governor needs to remember how many rural communities are a part of this state. Keep hotspots closed, REOPEN the rest. Schools are No. 1 at reporting abuse issues at home. The damage done to them is inexcusable.”
Holcomb added that she had just returned from moving her oldest son to Tulane University in New Orleans and she thought officials there had the right idea for how to keep moving forward while still being cautious.
“They have established guidelines and taken numerous safety precautions, and made many accommodations to ensure continued safety throughout the semester,” she said. “Every student is tested before they are allowed to move in, and they will continue to randomly test every student once a month. I’m confident in our school officials’ ability (both city and county have fantastic superintendents and faculty) to return to school in person Aug. 24. Parents should be given the option to sign a waiver, as both they and the teachers have been planning for their return since March. We have to learn to live within ‘the new normal.’ The kids and teachers are ready.”
Carrie Rudy said she has two children entering Calloway County Middle School this year after homeschooling for several years.
“While I was hoping my kids could go in person to start so they could meet their teachers and establish relationships with them and other students, with the rise we’ve had in cases in Calloway County lately, I think it’s wise to wait on in-person classes until we see those numbers come down some,” Rudy said. “It will also be good to see how the opening of Murray State is going to affect our community spread. I think we will have this virus around a while, and that means we will have to find ways to do things we need to do like work and attend school in safer ways and won’t be able to shut things down forever, but postponing for while is probably best for now. I think the goal is to go slow and try to control the spread, and while it’s on the rise, it may not be the best time to throw a lot of people together even with the good plans they have made.”
Tammie Nance Derby said she has one daughter at Murray High School and one at Murray State University, and she does not agree with Beshear’s recommendations.
“I know many kids who need interaction of some kind,” Derby said. “It could have been possible to go back with precautions. This is setting our kids back educationally and mentally. They are not getting the proper education needed. You have juniors and seniors in high school who are trying to prepare for the ACT and college. You have college students who need to get their practicums done to graduate college. Many parents do not have the means to be at home with their kids, much less deal with all the work of teaching our kids that our tax dollars should be paying for. Our kids need to get their lives back. I am very disappointed in the decision.”
“I have a daughter who attends Calloway and I do not feel safe sending her to school with this virus as rampant as it is right now,” said Jamie Besner. “I do believe education is incredibly important and she would get a much better education by a trained teacher, but her health and wellbeing is of utmost importance.”
“I know it’s hard on some parents that have to work, but it’s best for the kids life to stay home,” said Mary Vance Dick. “My daughter is staying home and she is a going to be a sophomore at Calloway (County High School). I have to worry about my husband’s health issues also and with his immune system down, it’s not in his best interest to send her back.
“I’m a parent of a (CCMS) student, I am happy they’re staying out longer,” said Mari R. White. “COVID numbers are higher now than they were in March when schools first closed, so it makes more sense to keep them home and do remote learning until it’s more under control.”
Mary Davis Galloway said she has two grandchildren who live with her and are registered to attend CCMS. She said she believes the in-person school question is a very important decision for all parents and grandparents as well as superintendents of each county.
“I think better safe than sorry,” Galloway said. “Even if they have to do an extra month at the end of the school year. My grandkids complain about wearing a mask into the grocery for 30 minutes. I can’t imagine them wearing one all day.”
“My daughter is special needs. She gets her therapy at Murray Elementary,” said Tara Lynn Kallaher. “It was good to have a break, but this is getting ridiculous. The schools need to re-open. Kids need to socialize. It’s not good for them to be kept from school for this long.”
“My son attends Murray Middle School,” said Sherry Kimbro. “As a working parent, I want to know if (Gov. Beshear) is going to come help my son with his homework when I work 8-12 hr shifts! Some parents like me are being put in a difficult position. I know our kids need to be safe, but this is ridiculous!”
“I have two in the Murray system and while I feel strongly that they need structure that online does not provide, I also realize, based on my own Facebook newsfeed, that half the people don’t take this seriously,” said Lance Allison. “I’m pretty certain half the students wouldn’t either. I feel for our teachers and administrators because I want them safe (my oldest begins her first year teaching) and I feel for those that can’t afford to take off work. It’s a bad situation all the way around.”
“I’m a mom of an MMS and an MHS student,” said Melissa Orenic Porter. “I’m fully on board with Governor Beshear’s recommendation. I’ve been watching the active cases here in Calloway County rise, from 20 active cases a few weeks ago to 40 active cases last week to 60 active cases now. And compared to March when they were pulled from school, this is a whole lot worse. I’d much rather err on the side of caution than my kids, their classmates, or their teachers get sick and possibly die. Thank you, MISD, for keeping everyone’s health and safety a priority.”
Audie Byars Melloy said the youngest of her grown children graduated from Calloway County High School.
“Not worth the risk,” she said. “If the percentage is over 5% we need to shut down and stay that way until we are on the decline. My children are grown, so I do not get a voice, really. But as a high-risk person, I have to go to work. I love working; however, I feel like I am a virus magnet. Very stressful.”
Shelly Hudson said she has one grandson entering first grade at Murray Elementary and another who will be going to Calloway County Preschool, where his mother teaches.
“I can see the safety for the teachers, staff and students that this needs to happen; however, I am truly concerned with the mental and physical health of some children,” Hudson said. “You can watch social media and see how tired parents are and how quickly things can go negative. Schools are where most cases of abuse are discovered. How many children are in a bad place? How tired are parents? As the stress of missing work and having financial burdens continues, I am afraid abuse cases are going undiscovered. I am glad both school systems are looking to put food programs back in place, but is there a plan for looking for neglect cases?”
“MISD initially offered families a choice: in-person instruction with precautions or online instruction for more at-risk kids or families,” said Andrea Hildebrant. “I thought that was reasonable. Taking away the choice when so many families expressed the desire to have their kids return to the classroom is terrible. So many kids learn best with face-to-face instruction. The mental health impact of the isolation is WELL DOCUMENTED. Even the AAP has urged leaders to make in-person classes available whenever possible. The many other services provided by the school system are essential to so many children and families. If this is allowed to continue the results will be disastrous for so many kids. My daughter will be in eighth grade at Murray Middle school.”
Hildebrant specifically cited guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics on re-opening schools, as well as several other articles and websites.
“Looking at the infection rates in Georgia and other states where in-person classes have spread the virus, I say that Andy Beshear is doing the right thing,” said Shannon Davis-Roberts, who said she and her husband have one child in pre-school in the MISD system and an eighth-grader at MMS. “I understand that some folks lack high-speed internet or (are in a single-parent household) or both parents need to be at work; this is were community organizing can help. Churches, Calloway County Public Library and other organizations can provide the internet for these kids. We can find folks with the same COVID behaviors and form study groups. Also, going to a block schedule and cutting the in-person attendance by half could be a solution. These decisions are not easy and can cause the loss of life. If we can get to the moon, we can figure this out.”
Amanda Cox said her son attends CCMS and she does not agree with Beshear’s recommendation. She said she also believes children should have the option of wearing face shields instead of masks without having to get a note from a doctor because she worries her son might get in trouble if he wears his mask improperly.
“I have one child that goes to Murray Middle School,” said Carrie Orbeck. “We were going to send him for the first eight weeks and have him do online classes. I love my child too much to risk his life.”
“It’s not worth the risk to open schools back up at all any time soon,” said Maggie Marroquin, whose son is in his second year of preschool at MES. “We’re sending hundreds of children to a germ-filled environment, just to expose them for a few weeks or months until a lot of them start testing positive, then close schools again. Then it’s all for nothing and we have children dying and sick from this virus, which means only more cases for parents as well because we literally cannot keep from our small children, especially if they’re sick.”
“Home school for my grandbaby,” said Barry Morrison, who said he was most concerned about what germs parents might bring home to their children because of all the contacts they could make throughout the day. He said he was skeptical of the conventional wisdom that children can handle COVID-19 better than adults and didn’t think social distancing was going to work in schools, adding that he was also irritated at President Donald Trump’s claims to the contrary.
Marti Erwin said she taught college for 18 years. Although she no longer teaches, she said she is high-risk and noted that while many people are now wearing masks in some public places, they are still running a risk.
“Having to make a decision to delay in-person classes is or to have in-person classes is terrible and whatever that decision is, we do not need to blame teachers or (boards of education) because they are trying to do what is best for Murray and for Calloway County,” she said.
“Open them up,” said Jamey L Beane. “Kids need to be back in a school atmosphere. Better learning for them.”
“I feel as though Calloway County had a good option,” said Amanda Tharp. “If you were healthy and wanted to attend, you could. If you didn’t feel comfortable, the NTI option was available. It was the PEOPLE’S choice. Mr. Beshear is feeding into political agendas. He doesn’t fight big business, universities or protesters. (The Kentucky Education Association) made a statement (against opening schools right away) and he quickly made his. What makes Sept. 28 any better than Aug. 24?
“I pray for the neglected children. There are things far scarier than COVID. Each day, we wake up with risks – cancer, heart disease, car accidents. I don’t stay in my home, living in fear that of one of those things ‘might’ happen. I refuse to live in fear! I choose to pray and trust God.”
Ross Kelley took issue with people calling Beshear a “tyrant” for the decision on school re-openings.
“I think some people need to look up ‘tyranny’ in a dictionary,” Kelley said. “I don’t remember tyrants throughout history offering recommendations and allowing local representatives the chance to make the best call for their constituents. The word you are looking for is ‘leadership!’ If you have a problem with a school’s decision, you should probably contact the superintendent. Of course, it IS easier to be angry at a politician, that you most likely didn’t vote for, rather than with those more directly responsible for keeping all of our children safe!”
Alexandria Nance said she has a child in first grade at North Livingston Elementary, but also has a sister who will be a senior at CCHS this year.
“I believe we should take all precautions in protecting our children and families as well as others,” she said. “Their lives are not worth the risk to those who are immunocompromised. There is no safe way to reopen our schools for in person classes.”
Aaren Cadd said she is a private music teacher who moved back to Murray just as the pandemic was taking hold.
“I left Murray seven years ago to get my master’s in music opera performance in Texas,” Cadd said. “While there, I joined with a company that has a big impact on the community and involvement with the public schools, homeschooling and private schools. Before moving back to Murray in March, we started the journey to setting up our system to begin implementing online teaching. However, we had already been training our teachers on this new platform for over a year. We knew this structure was going to change. We were one of the few music academy’s to survive the initial hit from COVID-19. Let me clarify survive: maintaining our student enrollment, maintaining the health of our students and teachers, maintaining the standard of education.
“We absolutely still have challenges. Our teachers know how hard it is to create the ‘environment’ in which many children thrive with in-person learning, yet we are finding ways to recreate that as best we can. The objective here is to keep our community safe and strive for excellence, not perfection. I believe in our governor, Murray’s community, the two districts’ superintendents and boards of education, to always have our children and community members in their best interest. This is a learning curve for our community and society, but we must have faith that this will only provide an opportunity for us as a whole to grow from.”
“We have an obligation to protect children and their families from spreading COVID-19,” said Cynthia Santiago. “Furthermore, we have a moral obligation to each other and our community. The governor’s decision to keep schools closed to in-person instruction is wise. We know that every year when school begins, children come home with colds, stomach viruses, strep throat, and/or the flu. They turn into little ‘cootie’ factories. With cases of COVID on the rise, I believe it is wise to put off in-person instruction until the number of cases stops rising and goes down. It is inconvenient and makes it very difficult for the necessary workers. I look at it this way: if everyone will stop being self-centered and wear their mask, we can keep small businesses open and open our schools.”
L. Marlene Johnson said she is a retired Graves County teacher who now lives in Calloway County and believes the children would be better off in school right now.
“Our special needs children and academically challenged children are regressing,” Johnson said. “Virtual learning just isn’t the same. The isolation isn’t a normal thing for children. Parents already could choose online learning. Those parents that want in person learning should be able to get that for their children, too.
“I am a retired teacher,” said Catherine DeVoto Bright, “and feel deeply for parents that have to work, but my thought is if my children were in this situation, I would not care if they lost a year of school or more just so we don’t lose anyone in the family! Missing a year school is not going to kill my children, but COVID may!
Jason Cummings said that while he does not have children, he has been paying close attention to what is happening with local schools.
“There’s a virus; you can get it even if you do not wish to become infected,” he said. “(Distance learning) allows the continuance of teaching from home, and allows a month in order to observe case numbers.
Practical.”
Editor’s note: Some of these Facebook replies were edited for style, length and grammar.
