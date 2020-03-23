The Murray Ledger & Times is still open and running, but the lobby will be closed to the public until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Subscription renewals may be mailed or called in, or you may place your payment in an envelope. If you missed a paper, copies will be available in the front entrance for you to pick up.
Ledger & Times lobby closed to public, business may be done over phone or through mail
- Staff Report
-
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Health department confirms first Calloway COVID-19 case
- Health dept. confirms positive non-resident COVID-19 test
- City of Murray facilities close to public
- Health department provides update on COVID-19
- Obituaries, March 17, 2020
- Murray couple was aboard cruise ship that was delayed for COVD-19 scare
- Obituaries, March 21, 2020
- Obituaries March 18, 2020
- Obituaries, March 19, 2020
- KSP responds to open records request
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.