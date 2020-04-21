NEW YORK CITY — In 2017, Murray native Dr. Jacob Bell went from one prestigious medical facility to another in his ongoing residency training in hopes of making the treatment of patients with lung problems his specialty.
The son of Steve and Carma Bell and a 2009 Murray High School graduate, he had just spent four years at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington. Now, he was heading to Mount Sinai Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York City for a three-year stay to further perfect his skills. However, there was no way for him to know that, during his time in the Big Apple, he would be thrust into something that brought him face-to-face with one of the most ruthless diseases to come along in many years, COVID-19.
Ever since this coronavirus took hold in New York City, he and the other doctors and nurses at Mount Sinai have been on the front line of the biggest war zone against the disease in the United States. As of Monday, New York City has seen about 130,000 cases with more than 8,800 confirmed deaths and another 4,400-plus deaths that probably are attributed to COVID-19.
As one can imagine, Bell says life has been busy in his world. However, there is also something else he wants people to know, a fact that tends to get overshadowed quite a bit.
“People do get better,” Bell said in an interview Sunday during one of his days off as he prepared to return to the grind Monday. “We keep a tally in our hospital of how many people are discharged and (as of Saturday) there’s been 1,300 people we’ve admitted that we’ve been able to discharge that are well on their way to becoming well again.
“I’ve been on a floor (at Mount Sinai) where (patients) were pretty sick and, in fact, were just shy of needing a ventilator, and they’ve improved.”
And Bell said those victories are cherished, because a lot of work is being put into simply keeping these patients alive. He said, from what he has seen with COVID-19 so far in New York City, it is a disease of great stealth, slowly worsening inside a patient.
“The scary thing about this virus is that people don’t realize how really sick they are until something bad happens,” he said. “Some people are lucky that they get it and not even know it, but if you have it and you get sick and you’re to the point of being admitted, what we’re seeing is that people are sick enough that they think they may die. That’s the reality of this disease, so when a patient does go home, they are very pleased of course, but they are also very relieved. They also can see their families again.
“In our hospital, over 90% of the patients have the coronavirus and we have no visitors coming. That means no family, no nothing for these patients, unless they are possibly dying.”
As for the work being done at Mount Sinai, Bell said every day is like an endless lesson. New things are learned, as well as tried. One method that has given Mount Sinai notoriety lately is its use of blood-clot-busting drugs for use in some cases because research has uncovered a correlation between clots and COVID-19. Bell said he has been involved in some of these experiments.
He said some have had positive results, while others have not worked. At the same time, though, he said he believes that the constant pursuit of new ideas to combat this virus is something that is making him a better doctor every day.
“Every day is a new challenge and you learn from it. Then you move on to the next day,” he said. “It’s been an unanticipated experience, but it sure has made for an interesting 2020 for me on my residency. Some of these people are so sick that you’re willing to throw the kitchen sink at them, because the worst-case scenario is going to be the same outcome anyway.
“We have had infectious disease doctors that were here during (the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America), Hurricane Sandy (2012), the AIDS epidemic (of the 1980s) and others. It’s kind of funny in a way. I mean, this is so weird for those people to know all about that stuff and yet there’s nothing else that has come along that’s like this (coronavirus). That puts it in perspective for me.
“But it’s also hard. Yeah, people do get better, but it’s not a quick getting better. It’s a frustratingly-slow getting better and that also wears on the patients, along with the doctors and nurses, everybody. There’s patients who are in the hospital for two to three weeks that can eventually get better, but it’s kind of a cruel game. It isn’t a quick improvement. This very much is a marathon, not a sprint, so it’s kind of a hard endurance aspect every day, with the same thing over and over. One patient walks out because they got better, then another patient comes in with the coronavirus and this happens over and over again.”
Bell also said that it is possible he himself was a COVID-19 case about a month ago. He said he developed what he described as a “bad cough,” but it did not reach the point with him of requiring hospitalization. He said, at that time, he was not tested, because testing was not considered then to be nearly as important as it is now. He self-quarantined for a week to 10 days, then returned to Mount Sinai.
He also said it is too early to know if it was actually some of the experimental treatments being tried at Mount Sinai that have resulted in patients’ recoveries from COVID-19. He said other medical factors could have played roles, and he said that is why hospitals like Mount Sinai exist in the first place, to build a library of cases that can be examined later.
“I think if you give us two years after all of this, we’ll be able to have some perspective for sure. It will be then that we’ll know,” he said, comparing today’s doctors with the likes of some medicine’s biggest historical names, people who found ways to tame some of the worst diseases of all time. “This is really like 19th century medicine when we were just trying to figure out a lot of stuff. Some of what we are doing is good and some of what we are doing is bad, but I’m afraid we just don’t know right now.”
The work will continue for Bell and the many doctors and researchers worldwide seeking to find the right combination to rid society of this threat. Come July, he will head back to Georgetown for three more years of training in pulmonology and critical care medicine, where he said he believes his experience at Mount Sinai will pay big dividends.
“I’m only going to be working with patients on one disease for the next three years, so, going through what I am here (in New York City) is going to be even more important,” he said. “Even when we’ll be able to go back to being outside and we don’t have to quarantine (streets in New York City are basically deserted these days) and we get a much better handle on the coronavirus, it’s still going to be going on for years and years and years.
“We’ll be seeing the consequences of it for a long time, so it’s going to be super advantageous for me. New York has really given me a unique perspective and it’s also going to be kind of nice to follow along and see what happens downstream.”
Bell also had one more message he wanted to send, and that is that even though new information is being gathered about this disease every day, there is still only one thing that has been proven to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Social distancing is super important right now. It is really the only thing we have right now that we know can prevent the coronavirus,” he said. “I know it’s tough. It’s hard, but if we could magically make everybody, including doctors, just stay inside for 14 days, (COVID-19) would pretty much be dead in the water then and there.
“Social distancing is the only thing that’s helping a lot of places right now not be like New York City. It hit here first and we weren’t distancing at the time. Now, I know up here the population is more dense, but when you see what’s happened here, it’s a lot easier for people in New York to play along more than it is in other places where they probably don’t know as many people who have died from the coronavirus.”
