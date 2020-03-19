MURRAY – Due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and the order of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the Center of Disease Control (CDC) and the Funeral Director’s Association of Kentucky, funeral homes have been required to temporarily suspend all public funeral services, memorial services and visitations.
Blalock, Coleman & York referred to their post on Facebook as their statement:
As death care professionals, we are called upon to assist families during one of the most difficult times in their lives with the death of their loved one. It is and always has been our desire and responsibility to protect the family and general public in a compassionate and caring manner. We have been directed by government officials to make all services and burials private with 10 or fewer in attendance and to maintain safe distancing.
During this interim period and with permission of the family, we will provide live streaming of the service to those that can’t be in attendance, as well as, provide an opportunity for signing the guest register book and/or leaving personal messages for the family. Families will also have the opportunity to have a public memorial service later, if desired.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services issued this statement via Facebook:
We will be temporarily suspending all public funeral services, memorial services and visitations. Until the ban is lifted, we will be limiting our services to immediate family only.
As always, it is our heartfelt desire to provide and fulfill the wishes and desires of the families we serve. We will be working to provide options to help families properly memorialize their loved ones, once the ban is lifted, in a public service, if so desired.
We feel it is our due diligence, as we serve the community, to follow the recommendations for the safety of the families we serve and our staff. Please continue to monitor our website and Facebook page as we will continue to post information and updates for families we serve. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding during these trying times.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory and Heritage Chapel issued a statement via email:
As of March 16, there are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. This number is expected to rise. It is advised that all community gatherings be canceled. Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce viruses to new communities.
As funeral service professionals, we are first and foremost public health officials, and as such, the well being of our community is paramount. Wendy and I and our staff at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory have given careful thought and prayer to this sensitive situation and have implemented the following changes:
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory will offer only private funerals and memorials for next eight weeks. Services will be limited to no more than 50 individuals (and could be lowered based on CDC, federal, state and local guides). Vulnerable family members or those from out of town, as well as those with chronic medical conditions should be encouraged not to attend.
We proudly offer families the ability to live stream or live internet broadcast funerals should your family wish to allow family members and friends, unable to attend, the ability to view the funeral service in its entirety from the comfort, convenience and safety of their own home.
Families have the option of holding a public memorial at a later date once the Coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Though live streaming, the funeral might prove easier for families not having to relive their loved ones funeral after healing has already begun.
Families will be advised that in order to protect the wellness of the families that we serve and our staff, we recommend that you refrain from shaking hands, hugging, kissing and maintain a social distance of at least six-feet.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton sent an email of notification which reads:
We are required to temporarily suspend all public funeral services, memorial services and visitations. Until the ban is lifted, we will be limiting our services to immediate family only.
As always, it is our heartfelt desire to provide and fulfill the wishes and desires of the families we serve. During this time, we will offer the option of recording funeral services, and provide families with a link to share with loved ones and friends. We will be working to provide options to help families properly memorialize their loved ones, once the ban is lifted in a public service, if so desired.
Please continue to monitor our website and Facebook page as we will continue to post information and updates for families we serve. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding during these trying times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.