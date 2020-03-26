Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenneth C. Imes and City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers have each just issued a declaration of a local state of emergency due to the public hazard of the COVID-19 virus, as well as the severe economic impact and significant disruption to the lives of residents of Murray and Calloway County.
What this mainly does is put the community's governments in a position to become eligible for financial assistance when such funds become available. This would be through the Calloway County Office of Emergency Management.
This does not include a curfew or any type of martial law being enforced at this time. Both Imes and Rogers urge all residents to follow guidelines issued by both state and federal governments at this time, as well as the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
