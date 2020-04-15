MURRAY — The process of determining how many people live in the United States of America is nearing the end of its first month and Murray and Calloway County leaders are less than pleased with early results.
In the latest statistics from 2020 census.gov, the official website of the program, 46.5% of the people asked to respond within Murray’s city limits have responded. Those same total statistics show that Calloway County residents have responded at a 49.6% clip. Both of these are below the percentage recorded by Kentucky as a whole — 49.8% — but above national average of 48.1%.
“I was afraid of that,” said City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers of how he believed the COVID-19 pandemic would take attention away from the Census. “It’s sort of taken a backseat to everything else (involved with the pandemic) it seems, and I don’t know what (Census organizers) plans are right now. But 46.5%? That’s still not good.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said he is wondering how anyone cannot be see the importance of the Census. Numerous television advertisements are aired daily, while other media reporting about it.
“Do these people not understand that this is a Census year?” Imes said. “To be at less than 50% a month into this is unacceptable.”
It does not take long to understand why Rogers and Imes are so concerned. As the chief executive officers of their respective jurisdictions, they deal nearly every day with government matters that need financial backing from state and federal agencies.
In most cases, that assistance, they said, is determined by information provided by the Census.
“It’s just super important to get a good, accurate count,” Rogers said, referring to his many years as a superintendent of the Caldwell County and Murray Independent School districts. “When I was in the school business, for example, you had to identify all of the children who are on free lunch because you’d get a 15% increase in revenue. Plus, you’d get funding for the family resource center and Title 1 and all of these other programs, and a lot of these programs are affiliated with the Census.
“Everybody was predicting that (Murray) would push 20,000 this year, and I thought so too, but people have got to sign up.”
Imes, who is a former Kentucky 5th District state representative, is about 18 months into his term as judge-executive and said he is learning a lot about the importance of the Census to county government.
“Look at transportation and your road count. (State and federal governments) already have that information, so they’ve just got to have the population. If people don’t report it, then that’s going to affect us in getting money for projects. But it’s also going to affect us in getting money for things like our senior citizens program and everything else that we get grants and monies for.”
Imes touched on an issue he said is a sore subject for him, internet service for parts of the county that do not have it. Getting an accurate Census count can help with that.
“Everything you can imagine somehow or indirectly when it comes to funds comes back to the Census. To me, (internet) access is as vital as having electricity and running water, and I think Congress and our state legislature get that to a degree, but (the Census) is going to be one of the biggest effects on whether we can get some kind of rural grant,” he said.
“Let’s say Jefferson County (which includes Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville) does a really, really good job (with Census responses) and we don’t do a good job with reporting. We’re going to get a double knock and that can’t happen. Look, it doesn’t take any time to complete. I don’t know what the cutoff is going to be, but people do not realize why this is important from a financial standpoint.”
The aforementioned Jefferson County is at 52.9%. Currently, Calloway County ranks sixth in the eight-county Purchase Area with Ballard County last at 45.8% and Fulton seventh at 49.3%. All other counties are 50% or above.
Oldham County in suburban Louisville leads the commonwealth at 63.4%, while Owsley County is the worst-reporting county so far with only 9.7% of its residents having responded.
The deadline for finishing the head count was to have been the end of July, but in the wake of the pandemic, that was pushed back to mid-August. On Monday, President Donald Trump’s administration began asking for this deadline to be delayed even more, perhaps to Oct. 31. The administration cited that field operations are now postponed until June 1.
However, that does not mean the process has stopped. Census surveys are available online at www.2020census.gov, by mail or by phone at 844-330-2020.
