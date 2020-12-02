MURRAY – In the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s latest installment of the Plugged In Virtual Business Series Tuesday, members heard from the Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corporation and two divisions of Murray State University about ongoing projects to benefit the area, as well as what might be on the horizon.
The invited speakers included Chris Wooldridge, director of Murray State University’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development; Mark Manning, president of the Murray-Calloway EDC; Brad Davis, the EDC’s vice president of operations; and Michael Ramage, director of Murray State’s Center for Computer and Information Technology.
Wooldridge said his office continues providing consulting services to business and industry to get them through the pandemic. He spoke about several initiatives to help local businesses, including the new Food and Beverage Relief Fund intended to help Kentucky’s restaurant industry. According to the chamber, Kentucky restaurants and bars were able to apply for relief funds as of Monday afternoon. Following an executive order closing Kentucky restaurants and bars again to in-person dining for three weeks, Gov. Andy Beshear created a $40 million fund using federal coronavirus relief money to help out restaurants and bars.
The Food and Beverage Relief Fund will be on a first-come, first-served basis with applications. Businesses will be eligible for up to $10,000 per location with a maximum of $20,000 per business entity. Applications will close when funds are exhausted, or at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 18, whichever comes first. Businesses that are eligible include restaurants or bars with less than 50% of their sales coming from drive-throughs and those not owned by a publicly traded company.
“I know that the volume of applicants for those funds was pretty heavy, and we’ve been working with some clients as of (Monday) and again (Tuesday) morning on getting those applications in for those funds,” Wooldridge said.
Wooldridge also recommended that local businesses contact Mike Maxwell with the Purchase Area Development District for assistance because the agency has several ongoing programs that might be able to help them make it through the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes the COVID-19 Business Relief Working Capital Loan Program, which offers loans up to $25,000 for 60 months with six months deferral. Wooldridge also said business owners should stay in touch with their lenders on a regular basis to keep them informed of how they are doing.
Davis said the EDC primarily focuses on recruiting new business and industry to the community and working with existing employers to facilitate expansion projects and similar needs.
“We went into 2020 preparing for a pretty significant recruitment campaign, in terms of trying to recruit new industries and dealing with the aftereffects of Briggs & Stratton closing,” he said. “Of course, that didn’t really happen just because of the pandemic.”
Even so, 2020 was not without accomplishment for the EDC, which worked with the City of Murray in the late spring on administering a grant program for small businesses to assist with their struggles related to the pandemic. Perhaps most notably, the establishment of TPG Plastics at the Murray West Industrial Park went quite smoothly, Davis said. The company announced last December that it would be moving into the EDC’s spec building, which the organization had repeatedly used as a recruiting tool to lure new industry here.
“We were concerned, of course, in February and March when everything started changing that it was going to be difficult to get (TPG) done in time, but we went from basically a shell building to having a completed building with them in operation in 5 1/2 months, essentially. By June, they were in operation. We were thrilled with the contractors; they did everything right. They had all the protocols in place, and as far as I know they didn’t have any COVID-related issues at all.”
Manning concurred, adding, “It was really amazing, and I want to especially give some credit to Adams Construction. They did a phenomenal job, and of course, we try to keep things local when we can. Typically, a project like that would take a year, and they finished in 5 1/2 months.”
Davis said TPG’s primary products gasoline containers and molded plastic pieces, but as they began establishing themselves here, they began making face shields for the state and for Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Manning said that at the last update he received, the company had 54 employees and was still expecting to continue steadily adding new people. He said almost everyone they had hired were former Briggs & Stratton employees, including upper management personnel.
Davis said TPG’s original facility was near Chicago, and several moved to Murray to help get it started and run the plant.
“(It’s great) not only how thrilled they are to be in Murray and how much they like the community, but how much they want to be a partner in the community,” Davis said. “They really have hit the ground running, not only on the production end of it, but just getting involved in things.”
Manning said the EDC has worked on bigger and smaller projects compared to TPG, but TPG is exactly the type of company they are trying to bring to Calloway County. He said the EDC is trying to diversify the county’s industries as much as possible so that it isn’t such a big blow to the community when a company like Briggs & Stratton has to close. He said they are looking for companies to locate their headquarters here, and for those companies to be family-owned when possible “because they hire more professional people and they’re more likely to stay here for a long time.”
Manning said the EDC is expecting to announce several expansions this month, and he added that he and Davis are pleased that COVID-19 hasn’t had a hugely negative impact on local industry. He said the EDC is also still trying to figure out what is going to happen with the old Briggs & Stratton facility, which was purchased by another company. Davis said the EDC has had “minimal contact” with that company so far.
“That’s an understatement, Brad,” Manning responded. “We’ve done everything we know to do to reach out to the new company with really no response whatsoever. We’d like to know what they plan, if they have plans for the facility. Do they plan on letting us try to market it? Is it for sale or is it going to sit there? We don’t know. The building has tremendous challenges; it’s not modern and it’s not terribly efficient. Hopefully, there’s somebody out there that could use it.”
Davis said he and Manning are hopeful that a coronavirus vaccine will cause things to start opening up again and they will be able to get more companies to come check out potential sites.
“If we can get them to come here and visit, Murray sells itself,” Davis said.
Ramage spoke about an initiative called GroWest Kentucky, which was formerly West Kentucky Rise before being renamed.
“A couple of years ago, then-Gov. Bevin asked the regions to think about entrepreneurship and innovation and how it should be done in each of the regions,” he said. “ … I am not leading this; it is truly a regional group that is leading this effort. What we know is that in west Kentucky, entrepreneurship and innovation doesn’t look the same as it does in Lexington or Louisville, and for 20 years, it has been treated the same. So Chris Wooldridge and I, along with others in the region, got together and tried to decide: what does this look like?”
Ramage said GroWest’s goals are: develop the entrepreneurship culture and related ecosystem for the local communities in western Kentucky; provide regional coordination of local entrepreneurship efforts; foster growth and development of technology and innovation; and to provide entrepreneurial services, support and counseling to startups needing assistance.
Ramage said western Kentucky is home to several “really cool” technology companies, including DEVsource Technology Solutions, Kingdom Trust and HempWood.
“(Some) aren’t necessarily your traditional tech companies, but are certainly tech and innovative companies,” he said.
