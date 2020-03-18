MURRAY — Last week Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear asked long-term care facilities and nursing homes to begin limiting visitors in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.
Since that time, local facilities have begun to limit access to members of the older population, who are at greater risk of fatality as a result of exposure to the virus. A press release from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Office of the Inspector General on March 10 recommended that long-term care facilities limit visitation only to those that are receiving end of life care.
Facilities in Murray have followed suit, and some have limited the amount of visitors residents can receive, while others have barred visitation outright. At Fern Terrace in Murray, visitors are no longer allowed, and the only ones visiting the facility are those making typical deliveries.
“We are not allowing any visitors right now,” said Karen Glover-Eckert, the administrator at Fern Terrace. “People still coming in are the staff, and deliveries that we have to have. When they are coming in, they are having to have their temperature checked before they enter the building. But the regular family visitors and visitors in general, we are not taking any right now.”
The state recommended the following guidelines for long-term care facilities in its release:
• Visitors must have their temperatures taken at the facility’s front desk before entry to the facility can be granted.
• Visitors with no fever, below 100 degrees Fahrenheit, are to be escorted by facility staff both to the patient’s room and from the patient’s room when the visitor is ready to leave.
• At no time is the visitor to be out of the room unescorted
• Visitors with a temperature reading of 100.1 degrees Fahrenheit and above should not be granted entry to the facility and should be advised to seek medical attention if the visitor: shows additional signs or symptoms of respiratory infection such as cough and sore throat; has recently traveled internationally to restricted countries; or has had contact with someone with or under investigation for COVID-19.
Hickory Woods of Murray has also taken steps to limit visitors to residents, in addition to working with members of the elderly population to avoid areas that might increase the risk of catching COVID-19, such as unnecessary visits to the doctor’s office.
“We have been kind of shut down for almost a week,” said Anita Peeler with Hickory Woods. “Some health workers are still visiting, people’s sitters and certain families and hospice people. We have been trying to limit our residents going to the doctor and going out to do unnecessary things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.