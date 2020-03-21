MURRAY — Both local school districts in Calloway County will be extending their closures through April 17 following the first positive confirmation of COVID-19 in the county Friday.
Originally, both districts had plans to potentially reopen March 30. In a statement from the Murray Independent School District, MISD Superintendent Coy Samons said he appreciated the patience of parents in the wake of the closure.
“During this difficult time, we appreciate the patience and support displayed by our Tiger families and community,” Samons said.
In a Facebook post Friday, Calloway County Schools said it would be continuing NTI days until April 17 as well. Both districts had spring breaks scheduled for April 6-10, and those dates will still be observed.
The announcements from the school districts followed a recommendation from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Friday afternoon that schools remain closed through at least April 20.
