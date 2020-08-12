MURRAY — The Murray Ledger & Times asked parents, teachers and other community members to weigh in on Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation for schools to delay the start of in-person classes until Sept. 28.
Beshear announced the recommendation Monday during his daily COVID-19 press briefing. Prior to that, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, told superintendents in a videoconference that the most recently reported test positivity rate is about 6%, which is above the level considered safe for reopening in Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” guidelines. Both Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle and Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons indicated that both school districts would still officially start classes on Aug. 24, but they would consist of “distance learning,” or online instruction, until Sept. 28.
In response to the Ledger & Times Facebook prompt, some local residents say they understood the concerns that the coronavirus could spread rapidly if schools start before Kentucky’s number of positive cases declines, but many are also worried about what the move means for education and the well-being of children.
“The health implication is not debatable,” said Sierra Williams-Barnhart, whose children attend Murray Elementary School. “In order to protect ourselves, our community and our world, we have to continue to take measures to prevent the spread of the virus. I have two children in the (MISD) school system and a toddler and my spouse and I work full time. We are struggling to make sense of what childcare looks like, how our children will continue to be educated while we work and how to keep everyone safe and healthy.
“I’m very concerned about other parents experiencing the same problems, the children who may be more neglected without in-person school and the families who don’t have access to the resources necessary to be successful with online learning. These decisions are not easy for parents, healthcare officials and providers, school administrators, teachers, etc. and none of the solutions are ideal.”
Davina Wyatt said she had already decided to keep her child, a senior at Calloway County High School, at home for the last year even before the governor’s recommendation came out. She said she thought postponing the start of in-person classes was a good idea because she did not believe students in middle or high school would take social distancing, frequent hand-washing or proper mask-wearing seriously enough.
“They should open the schools when there is a significant drop in COVID cases,” said Beth Buzzell. “Especially when they’re expecting a increase of COVID cases during the fall and winter months.”
Jan Young Hedrick said she was very concerned about what effect the delay would have on student development.
“I have three children in the Calloway school system and I understand the governor and the school systems’ concerns, but not just my children, but all children need to be in school,” Hedrick said. “They are missing out on so much. I had to take family leave for NTI days last March and I know my kids did their work, but it was not like in a classroom with a knowledgeable teacher and other classmates. I have one in speech at school, and it concerns me how his progress may decline. He had made great strides in over coming that obstacle. I know it’s a hard time and I know it’s scary, but these kids need their education in a school environment.”
Mike Boozer said his two sons attended Southwest Calloway Elementary before the family moved to Murrieta, California in July 2019. Although they moved there prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said he still has family in Calloway and Graves counties, so he has been keeping up with the news coming out of Kentucky.
“Smart move. No parent should gamble with their kids health,” Boozer said, adding, “Out here in California, we don’t have the option to send them to public (school) as of right now. I feel every state should be like this until we know more about the long-term effects COVID could possibly have on children.”
Taylor Kunkel said his son previously attended the Murray Head Start program, but he had already decided to keep him at home before any recent announcements. He said he agreed that schools should remain closed to in-person classes until the virus is more under control.
“If adults can’t act act like adults and wear (masks), how can people expect children to understand the importance of it?” Kunkel said. “And even if they do understand the importance of it, there will be those who will not wear them simply on standings that they ‘don’t have to.’ It will just be a big mess. They will not take it seriously. The schools should not open for the safety of the children.
“It almost feels like people are more concerned for their kids to go to school for social reasons instead of learning. But as I said before in a post of mine, I would rather my son be a year behind in school than a lifetime behind in a child coffin.”
Jennifer Coderre said her son is starting sixth grade at Murray Middle School and wants to be in band. With this being the first year he could have participated in band, it is sad he won’t be able to right away, but she said he understands that “we want to keep ourselves and our community safe.”
“I hate it because I know my son loves school,” Coderre said. “But I also know that he understands the why. And I’m blessed with being able to work from home for now, so it doesn’t really affect me. Plus, it’s my responsibility to raise my children and not rely on the schools to do it.”
Charliene Reynolds said she has two children attending Southwest Calloway Elementary and another at CCHS, while her stepson is in sixth grade in Madisonville.
“I think either way we need to find out (what the schedule will look like) because the families that are struggling to get school clothes, shoes and all the supplies for four boys is quite pricey,” Reynolds said. “So if they are waiting until September, then we can use that money for the grocery store or a bill that needs to be paid.”
Jamie Klotz said one of her children just moved to attend the University of Louisville and another is moving to the Murray State University campus this weekend. Meanwhile, she has one child at Murray Middle School and two at Murray High School.
“I’m not going to lie. As a parent, I prayed school wouldn’t open yet,” Klotz said. “I’ve seen firsthand, the chaos and fear that ensues when someone tests positive. The start and abrupt stop again is what I would like to avoid. ONE person tests positive in a classroom, and it’s going to affect A LOT of families. I agreed with the governor when he said it’s wrong to sacrifice our educators on the altar of COVID. As an early childhood teacher, I opted to keep a few kids in my home this semester. I didn’t want to be in a classroom and risk bringing things home to my own kids. I have a seventh, ninth, and 11th grader this year, and two moving into college.”
Callie Anne Adams teaches sixth grade at MMS.
“As a teacher, I am trusting in state and school district administrations to make decisions that will keep students, parents and faculty/staff safe and healthy,” Adams said. “While it may not be ideal, schools are doing the BEST they can given the circumstances. Let’s think of what we CAN do and not what we CAN’T!”
“I think it puts many, many parents in a difficult position,” said Elizabeth Severs, who has children at MES and MMS. “I, like many other parents, cannot stay home with my children to be sure they are completing their assignments. I have to depend on a sitter to do that, but the thing is, not everyone can depend on a sitter. So now I have to pay childcare for my youngest child and also my three school-aged children and hope and pray they are completing their assignments – and most of all, hope the quality of education is adequate.”
CCHS senior Olivia Nance said she wished she could be at school, but agreed that it is safer right now to delay in-person instruction.
“As a senior in high school at Calloway, I do think that being in school is much better, BUT just because learning is better in-person doesn’t mean we should go back and risk so many kids lives,” Nance said.
Michelle Adams said one of her children is starting at Calloway County Middle School this year.
“My husband and I figured this would happen when we were registering our kids for school,” she said. “Rather than sending them and having to pull them out again, we opted for the distance learning option. My son is starting middle school and I am bummed that he won’t get that experience that I remember as a kid. I would rather him have the stability of starting the year at home, versus going and the school having to shut down in a month. Hopefully, everything will calm down and both of my kids can go back to in-person classes.”
Mary Leonard said she has a grandson at North Calloway Elementary and her sister teaches special education at MHS. She said she thought the school districts should delay the start of the school calendar instead of beginning online instruction on Aug. 24. She said she thought staff should then use the rest of this month and September to fully open in as safe a manner as possible.
“I like the idea to postpone classes,” Leonard said. “(Growing up), we started school in Illinois in September and went until June. My only question is why do online for a few weeks then switch to in-school? Could you not wait until (Sept. 28 to start)? This seems like it is giving teachers and kids an August task and then a September task. This one month of online will be rough for many parents. Use this time to really work with all kids on the safety policies that need to be implemented.
“When it all abruptly ended in the spring, they had NOT done masking, hand-washing, proper distancing. Work with them on that diligently so this has a chance in September. Parents, DO THE SAME as they copy you! This is a good plan and a chance to maybe get it right. It takes 21 days for a practice to become a habit! Start now. Don’t cut corners or the kids will too. This may be your last chance for them to be enrolled in public learning if this fails. Remember back to teaching them at home in the spring. I don’t think many want to or are set up to do this!
“(To the) school board, why not let the teachers prep for opening in September? This is all new to them too (including) the masks, hand-washing in this setting. Get this down pat in the time from Aug. 24 to Sept. 28. Have meetings with staff, answer their questions, help them set things up to succeed. As a retired healthcare professional, this delay was meant to see the numbers drop and that is ultimately best for you.”
Donna Paille, whose grown children went to CCHS, said she thought the delay was the best decision.
Star Miller said she has three children attending Calloway County High School this year and a preschooler she eventually plans to start at Calloway County Preschool.
“I’m am a mother of four – a preschooler, two freshmen and a senior,” Miller said. “It has been a hard decision only because it’s a milestone for all four. Missing the first and last experiences of school – with one starting for the first time, to my girls entering their first year of high school and my boy to be starting his last year ever before becoming an adult. So it’s not fair, but it hasn’t been FAIR for so many before them, with so many (the Class of 2020) not even being able to graduate walking in pride for all their accomplishments throughout their years that came to an unexpected end without full acknowledgement they all worked so hard for and deserved.”
Miller said everything feels like it has come “to a sudden stop, putting all our lives on hold.”
“We’re still on hold, and for me and mine, we will remain until clear,” she said. “I had already made that hard decision of not sending them back to be the guinea pig. They are my life and our future, so as hard as it is, we will be home, for this is just an example of life, and it’s hard choices as decisions (must be made) sometimes in this world we call life. We will move forward; it just may take baby steps, but I want all the kids here to say we made it and were stronger for it. My kids are my responsibility, not the schools’, no matter the hardship it may cause – but never has there not been something we as parents didn’t have to figure out.
“God bless and remember, have faith. This too shall pass in his time. Stay safe and help keep others safe we will over come this.”
Editor’s note: Some of these Facebook replies were edited for style, length and grammar. More responses will be published in a future story.
